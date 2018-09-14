Cacique Partners with Panel of Top Chefs Led by Chef Aarón Sánchez to Unveil Mexican Food Trends Forecast

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Cacique, Inc. – the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas and chorizos in the U.S. – is celebrating the profound impact Mexican culture and cuisine has in America by partnering with a panel of the world's top culinary talent to release predictions for What's Next in Mexican Cuisine. As an authority in Mexican food, Cacique curated a group of the world's top Mexican and Mexican-American chefs to share their takes on what will impact the culinary world in the coming year and develop custom trend-forward recipes that can be recreated by anyone at home.

Led by Cacique's long-term partner, award-winning chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez, the panel consists of Chef Bricia Lopez of Guelaguetza in Los Angeles, Chef Richard Ampudia of La Esquina in New York City, Chef Santiago Gomez of Cantina La Veinte and Tacology in Miami, and Chef Wes Avila of Guerrilla Tacos in Los Angeles. With Mexican eateries spanning the United States – from casual taquerias to fine-dining restaurants – the trend forecasters offer a carefully curated range of expert perspectives.

"Cacique strives to provide consumers with the highest-quality products rooted in Mexican heritage and tradition, and we are proud to partner with this esteemed group of chefs that share our passion for authentic ingredients and contemporary Mexican flavors," said Gil de Cardenas, Chief Executive Officer, Cacique, Inc. "Together, we're excited to offer an exclusive look at what's next for Mexican cuisine, as well as provide consumers with trend-forward recipes that they can create in their own kitchens."

The top trends for Mexican food in 2019 include:

A localized understanding and appreciation of Mexican cuisine will become even more prevalent, from single-origin ingredients like poblanos from Puebla to regional dishes like Chihuahua-style Pozole

Open-fire cooking will rise to the top as a preparation style, with smoky flavors reigning supreme

Asian and European techniques and presentation will be more frequently applied to traditional Mexican ingredients and dishes

From vegan makeovers to Keto Diet-friendly versions, mainstream dieting food trends will influence lighter spins on Mexican classics

Baja California will heat up as a culinary destination and region of Mexico that will influence the overall U.S. food scene

Los Angeles and Chicago will continue to grow as hotspots for Mexican food in the United States

The misconception that Mexican food is cheap street food will be replaced with a greater appreciation for the diverse, sophisticated cuisine that it actually is

Aguachile and ceviche – fresh raw seafood dishes cured in citrus juices – will stand out as trending dishes

"It remains as important as ever to ensure we're staying true to the authentic ingredients that have always made Mexican food excellent while embracing the latest food trends," said Chef Aarón Sánchez. "That's why I am honored to lead this incredible group of culinary experts alongside my long-term partner Cacique as we look toward the bright future of Mexican cuisine."

Inspired by his predictions, Chef Aarón Sánchez created recipes using Cacique products so that you can try the top upcoming food trends at home, including Barbacoa Style Short Ribs with Creamed "Street Corn" and Blistered Padron Peppers, Ember-Roasted Beet Salad with Whipped Queso Fresco and Cilantro-Cotija Pesto and Chorizo-Stuffed Chiles with Cilantro Lime Sour Cream. Be sure to check back at Cacique.com for additional recipes by each of the trend forecasters.

For more than 40 years, Cacique has remained a family-owned company dedicated to producing the highest-quality authentic products by combining old-world traditions with new world technologies. Cacique's family of products includes fresh and aged traditional cheeses, creams, chorizos and beverages. To learn more about Cacique, visit www.caciqueinc.com and find Cacique on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

