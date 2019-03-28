Cadbury Brand Releases Its Easter Commercial Featuring Contest Winner Henri The Bulldog.

"We're ecstatic by the level of support we have received from fans across the country who followed the 'Bunny' Tryouts this Easter season," said Katrina Vatter, Marketing Team Member, Cadbury US brand. "Henri was a natural in front of the camera when we filmed the commercial, and we could really see his personality shine as he gave us his best Clucking 'Bunny' impression."

Over 4,000 entries of pets wearing bunny ears were submitted to the first official Cadbury 'Bunny' Tryouts. It was cuteness overload from 20 semi-finalists, but with the help from insta-famous star and honorary judge, Doug the Pug, the Cadbury team chose Henri the bulldog from Wilmington, NC as the winner.

In addition to starring in the new Cadbury Clucking Bunny Commercial, Henri also received $5,000. The Cadbury brand has also donated $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America which serves as the nation's leading voice for animals.

Follow along to get the latest information from Cadbury US:

https://www.facebook.com/CadburyUSA/

https://twitter.com/CadburyUSA

https://www.instagram.com/cadburyusa/

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.



For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit: www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

https://twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

https://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

https://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

https://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany/

SOURCE Cadbury