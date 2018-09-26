CADD Microsystems Partners with Duncan-Parnell to Support the Autodesk Community in the Carolinas and Southeast Region

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CADD Microsystems, an Autodesk Platinum Partner and consulting firm, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Duncan-Parnell to provide best-in-class Autodesk expertise to architecture, engineering, construction and owner/operator (AECO) clients in the Carolinas and the Southeast region.

Working closely with the executives at Duncan-Parnell, CADD Microsystems will be laser-focused on supporting the region's Autodesk needs, and Duncan-Parnell will continue to focus on their core business - engaging with these clients to provide geospatial, 3D print, wide format printing and reprographic products and services.

"This truly is a case of how 1+1=3," said Jeff Anselene, Chief Revenue Officer at CADD Microsystems. "We are combining CADD's Platinum service and expertise with the strong relationships that Duncan-Parnell already has in the area. The customer service and level of support will be unmatched, and we are very excited to continue to build relationships with Duncan-Parnell and the AECO firms in the region."

"The partnership between Duncan-Parnell and CADD Microsystems was an easy decision," said Mark Duncan, president of Duncan-Parnell. "Both of our organizations are committed to providing the best customer experience. We understand that the mutual success of our organizations and our clients rests on our ability to develop tailored solutions with Autodesk, reprographics and Trimble geospatial services."

CADD Microsystems is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, providing top-rated software, training, consulting and support services to firms in the AECO industry, as well as federal, state & local government agencies. CADD Microsystems builds solutions to achieve long-term success for its clients, combining advanced design technology, BIM process consulting, professional services, and employee development and training programs, all aimed at achieving client goals. This is done through proprietary resources like CADD Community and BIM Interoperability Tools, and through strong business partnerships with Autodesk, FM:Systems, Global eTraining, and now Duncan-Parnell. Combining CADD's core services with Duncan-Parnell's expertise in high-end color graphics, surveying and mapping equipment, large format and 3D printers, and reprographics provides our collective clients with a full spectrum of tools and equipment to ensure success.

"CADD Microsystems has been a presence in the Carolinas for a while, as part of our mission to support current clients and provide new clients in the area the Autodesk Platinum experience they deserve," said Anselene. "We are pleased to be doing this with Duncan-Parnell, and look forward to exceeding our clients' expectations as we help them achieve their goals."

CADD Microsystems' event schedule is has been released through the end of the year, with Revit User Groups, Tech Tour User Conferences, and Executive Briefings that provide the opportunity for CADD Microsystems, Duncan-Parnell and clients to interact face-to-face.

About CADD Microsystems

From Civil to BIM to FM and everything in between, CADD Microsystems can assist with structuring your mission-critical technology and processes to increase collaboration, improve quality, reduce cost and benefit your bottom line. We are an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Government Specialized, and build solutions to address our clients' individual needs with solutions spanning Autodesk and FM software, custom software development, BIM process consulting, professional services and employee training.

We've worked hard to build our industry expertise and reputation to set ourselves apart. We are an Autodesk Platinum Partner, an FM:Systems Certified Partner, a Global eTraining Partner, an iOffice Certified Implementation Partner, and one of the largest providers of Autodesk products and services to the Federal government and commercial firms. We've won numerous partner and industry awards, including the prestigious Autodesk Reseller of the Year award and the #1 Autodesk instructor in North America.

But the greatest metric of our success is our long-term client relationships and the loyalty we've earned. Our focus is first and foremost on the needs of our clients, which is why we consistently score best-in-class customer satisfaction scores. Learn more at www.caddmicrosystems.com.

About Duncan-Parnell

Since 1946, Duncan-Parnell has been the trusted supplier to construction contractors, engineers, surveyors, architects and designers. From Trimble® geospatial equipment to 3D products to wide format printers and cloud-based construction information management systems, Duncan-Parnell specializes in providing high quality hardware, innovative software, and invaluable services to make projects successful. Today, we're proud to remain an independent, family-owned business with 15 locations across the Southeast delivering excellent customer experiences to help our clients make their projects successful.

