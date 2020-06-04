Cadence, Inc. Innovates Pandemic Solutions For Future Live Events

WHEELING, Ill., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, Inc., an event production agency specializing in large corporate B2B events and conferences, believes the return to live events will come sooner than expected. There is no substitute for the value of personal connections. While virtual events have a place for critical communications, they leave much to be desired. Limitations in technology and the inability for virtual events to leave lasting impressions prevent them from delivering change and motivation at a critical time for most businesses. Cadence believes live events can be done and done SAFELY. "We've developed a number of different strategies and technology to SAFELY bring back live events to clients who cannot achieve their goals in a virtual environment," said Steve Auer, CEO and owner of Cadence, Inc.

Cadence's team of experts know how to plan meetings where social distancing, temperature checks, and other safety protocols are key to success. Cadence is also providing solutions to help clients conduct virtual meetings now which lead into live/virtual hybrid events later in the year. While travel restrictions and crowd size remain a barrier for the industry at large, the Cadence team have developed strategies for local and satellite meetings which avoid air travel and deliver more focused content in a shorter duration event. By analyzing travel distances, the program optimizes venue locations to allow attendees to travel by car and easily attend. With safety being top-of-mind for future live meetings and events, Cadence is building new product solutions such as touchless registration and hospitality desks.

While the meeting and event planning divisions of Cadence are working from home helping their clients navigate the pandemic, their display and custom fabrication division is operational. Cadence is known for quality craftsmanship and continues to provide clients with custom furniture, displays, and signage for ongoing projects in the event and marketing industry. "We have a lot more work right now than we expected. I believe brands are gearing up for the eventual re-opening and smart brands want to be part of that party when things come back," said Steve. In anticipation of the economy re-opening, Cadence is currently building and shipping branded environments for sports stadiums, music events, consumer activations, and retail build outs.

About Cadence, Inc.:

Cadence, Inc. is an event production agency located in Wheeling, IL, with satellite locations in New York, Phoenix, and Atlanta. Cadence delivers a unique experience for their clients with expertise in design, strategy, brand activation, meeting planning, event production, logistics and operations. Cadence offers the creative power of a full design agency and the latest digital technology for video, attendee engagement, corporate presentations, visual communications, event graphics, as well as custom fabrication and special projects. www.cadence-inc.com.

