Cadence Petroleum Announces Mike Brumenschenkel as CFO

ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Brumenschenkel to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective Nov. 1, 2020. Mike replaces Ed Dotson who is retiring Nov. 30, 2020.

"Mike is an accomplished CFO who was brought in approximately a year ago as part of a planned transition coinciding with Ed's retirement. Mike's analytical rigor and strategic acumen will be put to good use as we accelerate the growth of the company," said Brad Johnson, CEO of Cadence.

In addition to the Financial functions, Information Technology for the company will also report to Mike.

Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.

