Cadence Welcomes Vadim Shteynberg as Head of Engineering to Accelerate Platform's Development

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence, the leading fintech securitization platform for private credit, announced today that Vadim Shteynberg recently joined the company as Head of Engineering. Shteynberg is responsible for all aspects of the technology organization and reports directly to Cadence founder and CEO, Nelson Chu.

Shteynberg brings more than 25 years of engineering experience at both large corporations and startups in enterprise capital markets, digital assets, and machine learning. He has a proven track record of building and leading high-performing engineering teams, including management roles at Lukka, IHS Markit, and IBM.

"Vadim's background and experience speaks for itself," said Nelson Chu. "His breadth of knowledge in areas like capital markets and blockchain, in addition to his expertise in building world-class teams and products, come at the perfect time as we begin to focus on the next phase of our company's trajectory and growth."

"I am honored to be joining Cadence at this critical juncture," Shteynberg said. "It's clear Cadence has the opportunity to truly disrupt the private credit industry, and I'm thrilled at the opportunity to be part of this incredible team," Shteynberg said.

Shteynberg's hiring comes during a period of accelerated growth and momentum for Cadence. Founded in mid-2018, Cadence has quickly positioned itself at the forefront of private credit. Its retail division, offering an investment platform for accredited investors, has seen a surge in growth since going live in July 2019. More than $115 million of notes have been issued across 100 offerings and 12 originators. To date, the company has paid out over $2.19 million in interest. Retail and institutional investors alike have taken to Cadence's platform in part because of the unique deals offered for investment, including short durations, high yields and zero fees.

Vadim is one of six recent company-wide hires for Cadence since the end of March. "Hiring someone of Vadim's caliber was a priority as we begin to bolster our engineering capabilities and launch the next suite of products beyond just the retail platform," added Chu. "We feel confident we have the team in place to execute on this vision and create the next generation securitization platform for private credit."

