Cadence13 and Headspace Studios Expand Podcast Slate with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Series Focused on Forgiveness

On the weekly series, inspired by her New York Times bestselling book of the same title, Schwarzenegger Pratt will explore the power and meaning of forgiveness, examining what happens in our lives, hearts, and minds when we hold on to trauma, and the impact on our lives and the lives of others when we are able to forgive.

Schwarzenegger Pratt will interview people from all backgrounds and all walks of life about their forgiveness journeys with the goal of examining why so many of us struggle with it and the freedom we feel when we are finally able to say, 'I have forgiven.' Guests include Jessica Simpson, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, and Cheryl Burke, who will share their own powerful, raw stories of trauma, loss, and their complicated relationship with forgiveness, as well as Rabbi Steve Leder, grief expert David Kessler, Pablo Escobar's son Sebastian Marroquín, "School of Greatness" host Lewis Howes, author Chris Williams and Daniel J. Siegel, clinical professor of psychiatry at the UCLA School of Medicine and executive director of the Mindsight Institute.

The Gift of Forgiveness will launch on July 15, 2020 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RADIO.com and everywhere podcasts are available, with new episodes available on Wednesday. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://bit.ly/GiftofForgiveness .

"I am so excited to be able to continue the conversation around forgiveness, and help listeners navigate their way through their own forgiveness journeys by sharing inspiring stories from some incredible people," said Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "Writing and launching my book was such an amazing experience, and being able to dive deeper into the meaning behind forgiveness has been life changing. I have been lucky enough to seek out meaningful advice from some phenomenal guests for this podcast, who were open and vulnerable when talking about the gift that freedom from forgiveness can bring, and the struggles that come along the way to get there. Forgiveness is tough and complicated, and my hope is that these interviews will help listeners feel less alone in their forgiveness journey and leave people feeling inspired to go out and practice forgiveness themselves."

"Katherine's insightful, thoughtful approach to the fascinating topic of forgiveness makes hers a powerful voice to be heard on this, especially at a time when it is more relevant than ever," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. "We are thrilled to expand our thriving partnership with Headspace with Katherine and this series."

"At Headspace Studios, we aim to provide powerful content that can have lasting impact on peoples' lives," explained Morgan Selzer, head of programming and development at Headspace Studios. "Together with our partners, Katherine and Cadence13, we have the opportunity to start a dialogue around the power of forgiveness with not only Katherine and her guests, but with listeners all over the world."

The first show in the C13 x Headspace Studios slate, Radio Headspace—a daily, short-form meditation podcast hosted by Headspace co-founder and former Buddhist monk, Andy Puddicombe, created to help listeners cope with the heightened stress of our changing world—launched in May 2020.

The Gift of Forgiveness is hosted and executive produced by Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in partnership with Headspace Studios and Cadence13. This show is produced by Monique LaBorde. Additional production by Otis Gray. Sound design by Dan Croll. From Headspace Studios, the executive producers are Leah Sutherland, Morgan Selzer and Sam Rogoway.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is a New York Times bestselling author, (most recently launching her instant NY Times best selling book "The Gift of Forgiveness), an animal advocate, daughter, sister, wife and stepmom. As a passionate animal advocate, she works as an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and the ASPCA, lending her time, voice and energy to spread awareness about animal rescue. As an author, she has skillfully translated her own personal experiences into all four of her books that speak to her generation. She lives with her family in Los Angeles. Follow her on Instagram at @KatherineSchwarzenegger .

Download the cover art for The Gift of Forgiveness here (must use photo credit: Johanna Brinckman): https://we.tl/t-pMUSKGvXyi.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, is part of Entercom's podcast network and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Sophia Amoruso, David Axelrod, Rachel Brathen, Brené Brown, Dean Budnick, Emma Chamberlain, Deepak Chopra, Gotham Chopra, Lauren Conrad, Remi Cruz, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, David Dobrik, Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, Jon Favreau, Emily Jane Fox, Malcolm Gladwell, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Joe Hagan, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Michael Lewis, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Mike Murphy, Leon Neyfakh, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Peck, David Plouffe, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Paul Rabil, Ben Reiter, Rhett and Link, Rick Rubin, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, iO Tillett Wright, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Features and the Peabody-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and has a broad range of programming partners including Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, Girlboss Media, goop, Granity Studios, Headspace, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Pushkin Industries, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Headspace:

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching more than 65 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically validated research, with one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 700 companies, such as Starbucks, Adobe, GE, Hyatt and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures and higher performing organizations. Headspace supports government entities like New York State and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) to offer digital mental health tools. Headspace partners with many of the world's most-recognizable brands, including Apple and Amazon, as well as with Nike, NBA and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. Headspace Health is Headspace's digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, Apple's Best of 2018, Samsung's Best of 2019 and one of CB Insights' top digital health companies, along with being selected for five Webby Awards in health and fitness between 2018 and 2019. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com , or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Headspace Studios:

Headspace Studios is a multi-platform content studio creating and distributing mindful living content through premium TV and film projects, thought-provoking podcasts, inspirational digital content, and partnerships with world-class talent and experts.

CONTACT:

Hillary Schupf

VP, Publicity | Cadence13

917.828.4280

[email protected].com

Steven Bram

Headspace PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Cadence13

Related Links

http://cadence13.com/

