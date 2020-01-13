Cadence13 to Launch Weekly Podcast with Globally Renowned Researcher and #1 New York Times Bestselling Author, Brené Brown

Brown, the leading authority on courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy, has one of the five most viewed TED Talks in the world, is the author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers, and recently premiered her first Netflix special to critical acclaim.

The weekly podcast series, Unlocking Us, will feature Brown in conversations that unlock the deeply human part of who we are, so we can live, love, parent, and lead with more courage and heart. Brown and her guests will unpack and explore the ideas, stories, experiences, books, films, and music that reflect the universal experiences of being human, from the bravest moments to the most brokenhearted. Along with topic-based conversations with guests, the podcast series will also feature episodes with Brown teaching directly to the listeners, audience Q+A shows, and live events, all featuring the trademark mix of research, storytelling, and no BS style that has made Brown a cultural phenomenon.

Unlocking Us will launch in March 2020 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RADIO.COM and everywhere podcasts are available. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://apple.co/unlockingus.

Brown's work, studying the emotions and experiences that give meaning to our lives, has struck a chord with millions of people globally and made her one of the most sought-after speakers in the world – working with everyone from Fortune 50 CEOs, military leaders, and elite athletes, to activists, creatives, and helping professionals. With five #1 New York Times bestsellers to her credit and 6 million books sold in more than 40 different languages, she has also become a publishing powerhouse.

"I first experimented with podcasting twelve years ago. I set up my Mac and a used microphone on my red kitchen table and talked to my then small community about shame and empathy," said Brené Brown. "I fell in love with the medium. It was real, honest, intimate, and – my favorite – unpolished. When I started thinking about my work dream list for this decade, returning to podcasting and finding a great partner was at the top of the list. I'm thrilled to make this dream come true with Cadence13 – they do real and they get it."

"Brené Brown is a force of nature who empowers and inspires millions of people with her authentic exploration of the human condition," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. "Cadence13 is thrilled to partner with her to bring her transformative, powerful voice to today's podcast space."

Download Brené Brown's photo and the cover art for Unlocking Us here: https://we.tl/t-oKjtGfGPmz (photo credit: Randal Ford).

About Brené Brown:

Dr. Brené Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston where she holds the Huffington Foundation – Brené Brown Endowed Chair at The Graduate College of Social Work. She has spent the past two decades studying courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy. She is the author of five #1 New York Times bestsellers: The Gifts of Imperfection, Daring Greatly, Rising Strong, Braving the Wilderness, and Dare to Lead, which is the culmination of a seven-year study on courage and leadership. Brown's TED Talk – The Power of Vulnerability – is one of the top five most viewed TED talks in the world with more than 40 million views. Her popular Netflix special, The Call to Courage, marks the first time a researcher's filmed talk has aired on the streaming service. Brown lives in Houston, Texas, with her husband, Steve, and their children, Ellen and Charlie. Visit https://brenebrown.com for more information.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, a division of RADIO.COM, is a leading premium podcast company and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Sophia Amoruso, David Axelrod, Nick Bilton, Rachel Brathen, Brené Brown, Dean Budnick, Emma Chamberlain, Deepak Chopra, Gotham Chopra, Lauren Conrad, Remi Cruz, David Dobrik, Jon Favreau, Malcolm Gladwell, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Michael Lewis, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, James Andrew Miller, Mike Murphy, Gwyneth Paltrow, Josh Peck, David Plouffe, Zac Stuart-Pontier, Paul Rabil, Rhett and Link, Rick Rubin, Michael Sheehan, Maria Shriver, Marc Smerling, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, iO Tillett Wright and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Originals and has a broad range of programming partners including Comments by Celebs, Conde Nast, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, Girlboss Media, goop, Granity Studios, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Pushkin Industries, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About SXSW:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 - 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.

CONTACT:

Hillary Schupf

VP, Publicity | Cadence13

646.795.5077

hillary@cadence13.com

SOURCE Cadence13

Related Links

http://cadence13.com/

