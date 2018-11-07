Cadent Launches Next-Gen National Addressable TV Platform

Cadent Advanced TV Platform provides access to 70 million US addressable households through cable, network, and OTT supply relationships. By removing the complexity associated with the different technologies and processes of various TV inventory sources, the platform provides a unified, transparent workflow for purchasing addressable advertising on a national basis.

"Television, the most powerful storytelling medium, must evolve to satisfy the needs of today's analytics-savvy advertisers," said Eoin Townsend, Chief Product Officer of Cadent. "Cadent's mission is to help the TV ecosystem evolve to this data-driven future, and with this launch, we've taken a huge step forward for our advertisers and pay TV partners. We've streamlined the complexities of household addressable TV campaigns to help accelerate spend, while helping our partners expand the reach of their unique supply to meet the needs of national buyers."

With Cadent Advanced TV Platform, advertisers can plan and optimize against customized marketing goals including sales or brand lift, customer acquisition or reactivation, and competitive conquesting. The platform provides unified reach, frequency, and attribution across its addressable (linear, IP, and VOD) supply. Using the integrated TV data ecosystem, advertisers can build custom target audiences using first-, second-, or third-party data that are anonymously matched to US addressable households.

To date, Cadent has delivered more than 3,000 addressable TV ad campaigns.

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA)* and Forrester found 70 percent of advertisers still view traditional TV as the most effective means of achieving long-term brand building objectives, and that these advertisers are increasingly incorporating the data-driven approaches of addressable and advanced TV into their plans. Specifically, 15 percent of ANA members reported that they are incorporating addressable and advanced TV buying techniques into their plans, with another 20 to 30 percent testing these approaches this year.

Jim Nail, principal analyst at Forrester, notes in The Inflection Point for Addressable and Advanced TV is Here Now. Really ** that "as this inflection point draws more advertisers in categories like auto, travel, and financial services into using addressable ads, the long-expected change in the TV ad industry will come to be. TV planners and buyers will need to develop new data skills and new frameworks for building TV campaigns to take full advantage of the potential."

Cadent Advanced TV Platform eliminates fragmentation issues, making it easy to plan, buy, and manage campaigns at scale. With Cadent, brands and agencies can reduce waste, gain planning efficiencies, and have full transparency into the results. Earlier this year, the company consolidated its various brands: Cross MediaWorks, Cadent Network, Cadent Technology (formerly BlackArrow), and one2one media into a unified new brand – Cadent. Additional information is available at www.cadent.tv.

About Cadent

Cadent powers the evolution of TV brand advertising. We provide marketers, agencies, operators, and media owners with data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV advertising. By connecting brands with opportunities across national inventory sources—cable, broadcast, and digital media—our technology improves efficiencies and boosts the results of linear, addressable, and cross-screen campaigns. For more information, visit cadent.tv or follow @CadentTV.

* ANA Blog, "New ANA/Forrester Survey — Good News For TV Industry," May 18, 2018, www.ana.net/blogs/show/id/mm-blog-2018-05-good-news-for-tv-industry

** Forrester Blog, "The Inflection Point for Addressable and Advanced TV is Here Now. Really," March 1, 2018, https://go.forrester.com/blogs/the-inflection-point-for-addressable-and-advanced-tv-is-here-now-really

