Cadmium Telluride Photovoltaic Market Projected To Exceed $1.39 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Radiant energy generated by the sun is solar energy, harnessed by the use of various technologies such as photovoltaic cells, solar heating, solar architecture, solar thermal energy, and others. It is an effective source of unconventional energy and a convenient sustainable solution for rising greenhouse and global warming emissions. Solar energy is used for the production of solar electricity. Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is highly accepted and is now one of the most widely employed solar cell materials in the world. They are arguably the first and only thin film photovoltaic (PV) technology to outperform crystalline silicon solar PV due to their low cost in a large part of the worldwide photovoltaic market. Cadmium telluride solar cell, also called photovoltaic cadmium telluride or thin film cadmium telluride - a photovoltaic device that produces electricity from light using a thin film of cadmium telluride. It finds use in infrared optical equipment and solar cells that are employed in optical lenses and windows. It is also employed in photovoltaic cells to convert sunlight into electricity. The call for CdTe-based products has gained enormous momentum over the last decade as they are relatively cheaper and require simplified manufacturing compared to other materials. A report from MarketDataForecast said that the global cadmium telluride photovoltaic market, which was calculated to be $ 6.52 billion in 2021and is projected to reach over $ 1.39 billion by 2026, with a 12.4% CAGR between 2021and 2026. Active Companies in the markets today include First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF), SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA).

The MarketDataForecast report added: "Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is becoming increasingly accepted and is now one of the most widely employed solar cell materials in the world. CdTe-based solar panels are arguably the first and only thin film photovoltaic (PV) technology to outperform crystalline silicon solar PV due to their low cost in a large part of the worldwide cadmium telluride photovoltaic market. A new process for manufacturing cheaper CdTe panels. American researchers have come up with a latest manufacturing procedure to create cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic panels that they say are 45% less expensive than present industry standards. Europe became the dominant market for cadmium telluride photovoltaic. The growing call for thin film solar cells has driven the call for CdTe in the region. The North American and European markets are predicted to contribute significant revenue shares in the worldwide market. This can be attributed to a well-developed infrastructure and escalated government initiatives for the adoption of renewable energy sources. Furthermore, the expansion of M&A activity between regional and international players is predicted to further support the market expansion in this region during the outlook period."

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTCPK: GODYF) BREAKING NEWS - Former First Solar Tellurium Explorer James Guilinger Joins First Tellurium's Team - First Tellurium Corp. (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") welcomes James Guilinger to the First Tellurium team. Mr. Guilinger's tellurium exploration and development experience spans more than 20 years, involving various investigation consulting projects for tellurium throughout the USA and the world.

Tellurium's primary use is for manufacturing films essential to photovoltaic solar cells. When alloyed with other elements, such as cadmium, tellurium forms a compound that exhibits enhanced electrical conductivity. Therefore, a thin film can efficiently absorb sunlight and convert it into electricity.

While working with First Solar, Mr. Guilinger, on their behalf, accomplished:

Exploring, developing and permitting a tellurium mine in Mexico .

. Evaluation of a shutdown Tellurium mine in China that subsequently was put back into production with exclusive sales to First Solar.

that subsequently was put back into production with exclusive sales to First Solar. Evaluation of a significant tellurium resource in Canada that led to the signing of an MOU for eventual sales of tellurium to First Solar.

that led to the signing of an MOU for eventual sales of tellurium to First Solar. Exploring and sampling a high-grade tellurium & gold mine in Papua New Guinea .

. Exploring and sampling significant undeveloped tellurium-rich mineral deposits in Colorado , Utah , Nevada , New Mexico , Canada , Sweden , Armenia , Russia , Australia and Finland .

Mr. Guilinger holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Geology from the University of Colorado, an MBA and International Business & Economics from Regis University, Denver, Colorado. He is a member of good standing with the Society of Mining Engineers of the A.I.M.E., a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and a member of the QP Geology and the Mining and Metallurgical Society.

"Having spent a great deal of my life exploring and reporting on tellurium, including a worldwide tellurium resource and market review, I am most impressed with the properties held by First Tellurium," Stated Mr. Guilinger. "I am happy to join the team and assist in the development of these projects."

"You'd be hard pressed to find anyone with more tellurium exploration experience than Jim," explained Tyrone Docherty, CEO of First Tellurium. "His native understanding of tellurium, both on and off the field, is of great benefit as we move to deploy our business strategies and monetize our resources." 802CONTINUED… Read this full release for First Tellurium Corp. at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ftel/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., recently announced a partnership with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, to provide Intero clients with easy access to reliable solar and energy storage solutions.

With continued stress on the energy grid and the increased adoption of battery-powered vehicles, residents throughout the Bay Area are actively searching for reliable energy solutions. This new partnership will allow Intero agents to help their current and past clients quickly connect with Sunnova so they can receive the unrivaled service that is synonymous with Sunnova's brand.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, recently announced the launch of its Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solution, enabling SunVault™ energy storage customers to get paid for allowing the utility to use stored energy during peak demand and contribute to a more stable power grid in their community.

During hours of peak energy demand, like a hot summer day when many air conditioning units turn on at the same time, utilities need additional resources to meet increased demand and simultaneous energy needs. VPPs can enable utilities to extract this energy from efficient, renewable energy resources like distributed solar and energy storage and disperse it among all grid-connected customers to create a more stable and sustainable source of power.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, recently announced that Enphase installers in Texas have seen increased deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, following extreme weather conditions like winter storms and hurricanes.

"Our customers are looking for an energy solution that will meet their needs whether or not the grid is available," said Mark Bench, chief executive officer at TriSMART Solar. "The IQ Microinverter and Battery system has proven to be one of the safest, most reliable home energy systems available, and we look forward to growing our business with Enphase for years to come."

"Texas homeowners value peace of mind and independence more than anything," said Eric Hoffman, co-owner of HE Solar LLC. "By using Enphase's suite of products, we can custom build each system to meet the needs of our customers and provide them with a more independent, reliable, and safer source of power than ever before."

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) recently announced that its subsidiary CSI Solar signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. ("CATL"), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies.

According to the agreement, CSI Solar and CATL will establish a strategic partnership to cooperate holistically in the areas of battery storage system solutions, supply of lithium-ion battery modules, operation and maintenance services of battery storage projects, and innovative renewable energy technology.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by First Tellurium Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.Contact Information:

Media Contact

email: [email protected]

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com