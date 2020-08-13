CAE announces the final 2020 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 10 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee Votes for For (%) Votes Withheld Withheld (%) Margaret S. (Peg) Billson 193,270,597 98.00% 3,952,541 2.00% Hon. Michael M. Fortier 192,632,806 97.67% 4,590,532 2.33% Marianne Harrison 197,106,874 99.94% 116,464 0.06% Alan N. MacGibbon 194,890,859 98.82% 2,332,479 1.18% Hon. John P. Manley 195,363,780 99.06% 1,859,558 0.94% François Olivier 195,434,235 99.09% 1,789,103 0.91% Marc Parent 197,029,121 99.90% 194,217 0.10% Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.) 197,107,846 99.94% 115,492 0.06% Michael E. Roach 195,667,462 99.21% 1,555,876 0.79% Andrew J. Stevens 195,670,229 99.21% 1,553,109 0.79%

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

SOURCE CAE INC.

Related Links

http://www.cae.com/

