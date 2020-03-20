CAE invited to take part in RBC-moderated webcast about the COVID-19 situation and its impact

MONTREAL, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – RBC Capital Markets will host a conference call with CAE's leadership team on Monday, March 23 at 11 a.m. EDT. Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Sonya Branco, CAE's Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, will participate on this call, which will be moderated by Steve Arthur, Equity Analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

The session is intended to provide insights on the potential impact of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, along with mitigating actions being implemented. The discussion will focus on the resiliency of CAE's business model, balance sheet status and flexibility, as well as operational and financial measures being taken across CAE, during these unprecedented times.



The meeting will be webcast live at this address : https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/meetings/5zfdM1kv.cfm



Shortly after the session, the replay will be available on CAE's website until March 30.

Event: In conversation with CAE management: Navigating through unprecedented times



Date: Monday, March 23, 2020



Time: 11 a.m. ET

