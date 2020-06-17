CAE receives Health Canada certification for its life-saving CAE Air1™ ventilator

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, CAE was the first to receive certification from Health Canada for an entirely new ventilator. It was created and manufactured in Canada, and we are proud that it will help save lives in the fight against COVID-19," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "The agility shown by CAE in designing and succeeding to have the CAE Air1 ventilator certified in a fraction of the usual time is a testament to the strength of CAE's innovation, engineering talent, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. I am proud of our team for rising to this humanitarian challenge and strengthening Canada's self-sufficiency in the medical field during these unprecedented times."

CAE will now start shipping hundreds of CAE Air1 ventilators to the Government of Canada every week. The CAE Air1 ventilator can deliver pressure control, volume control and pressure support ventilation using room air or pressured oxygen. It uses an intuitive, simple touchscreen interface and is bundled with on-demand ventilator training, adaptive e-learning modules related to COVID-19 patient management, and 24/7 customer support. It will support Intensive Care Units patients treated for COVID-19.

"CAE, one of Canada's leading aerospace firms, stepped up early on with their commitment to produce a made-in-Canada ventilator design that will help save the lives of COVID-19 patients battling the disease. Today's announcement is a testament to CAE's agility and innovative capability. I am glad that we were able to support CAE in accelerating the design and manufacturing of CAE Air1 ventilator that is now ready to be used by our frontline healthcare workers," said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry.

Quick facts:

CAE Air1 ventilator is designed and manufactured in Montreal, Canada

Over 500 CAE employees from 45 departments have worked on the project so far

The CAE Air1 ventilator has over 500 parts

Canada : click here More than 130 Canadian suppliers were chosen. To access the list of CAE Air1 suppliers / distributors/ collaborators in

Video on the CAE Air1 ventilator: click here

B-Roll on the CAE Air1 ventilator: click here

High resolution photos can be downloaded at: https://www.cae.com/multimedia-centre/

For more information about the CAE Air1 ventilator, visit caehealthcare.com/caeair1. Find a complete listing of CAE Healthcare's COVID-19 curriculum and resources at caehealthcare.com/covid19.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defense force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

