CAE receives Parity Certification from Women in Governance

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE has been awarded the Bronze-level certification by Women in Governance for its efforts in promoting gender parity in the workplace.

"Just over a year ago we launched a diversity and inclusion initiative aimed at strengthening the participation of women in our sector, which is traditionally dominated by men. I took it on as a personal mission to make sure the women of CAE realize their full potential as equal partners with men on the labour market and have all the opportunities for advancement. I am delighted that our efforts are already being recognized and rewarded, and this is only a beginning," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer.

The certification is based on an assessment of the strategy, actions and results obtained by an organization seeking to increase the representation of women in senior management as well as throughout corporate ranks. A committee of members from Women in Governance, assisted by McKinsey & Company, Mercer and Willis Towers Watson, is tasked with making this assessment.

This award follows the recognition CAE received earlier this year as one of only 230 companies worldwide selected for inclusion in Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI). This index brings together pioneering companies that are committed to transparency in the disclosure of information on gender in the workplace.

CAE will be present, along with 47 parity-certified organizations, at Women in Governance's Annual Recognition Gala, which will be held in Montreal on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

