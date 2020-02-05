CAE supports state-of-the-art healthcare training at the MUHC

A global leader in training is helping to build Canada's best skilled team in healthcare

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation and CAE are pleased to announce a collaboration that offers innovative solutions to transform patient care. The Montreal-based worldwide provider in healthcare education and training is donating $500,000, including state-of-the-art training simulation equipment and curriculum, in support of the MUHC's visionary project to elevate lifesaving skills and teamwork through its new Interprofessional Skills & Simulation Network.

Contributing to building Canada's best skilled team at the MUHC is all part of CAE's mission to make healthcare safer. From augmented reality to patient simulators, they are working with the MUHC's expert clinicians and renowned simulation educators to improve healthcare outcomes.

"At CAE, we are driven by our mission to make healthcare safer and are committed to improving clinical education and patient safety through simulation-based training solutions," says CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Parent, who sits on the MUHC Foundation's Board of Directors and is Co-Chair of the MUHC Foundation's Dream Big Campaign. "We are honoured to help equip the MUHC with the best technology and tools they need so they can practice the most advanced forms of medicine and provide the best patient care in the country."

Recognized internationally as a leading teaching hospital, the MUHC trains thousands of medical students, residents, nurses, allied health professionals and researchers the essential skills to serve patients across Quebec, Canada and around the world. With the Interprofessional Skills and Simulation Network, all of these medical professionals will train together in their own clinical environment to create effective interprofessional healthcare teams.

"New technology is disrupting medicine and the MUHC wants to take full advantage of it. We are transforming the way we teach using simulation as well as virtual and augmented reality, and AI-enhanced technologies to elevate lifesaving skills and teamwork," says Dr. Elene Khalil, Director of Education and Medical Co-Director Emergency Preparedness at the MUHC. "The MUHC is seizing the lead in developing tomorrow's essential healthcare skills, and in so doing we'll improve care not just for MUHC patients, we'll help to advance skills acquisition across Canada and beyond."

The MUHC Foundation is raising $10 million to create the MUHC Interprofessional Skills & Simulation Network as part of its Dream Big Campaign, co-chaired by Marc Parent, Suzanne Legge Orr and Jean Charest.

"This generous donation will allow the MUHC and Montreal to take the lead in transforming the education model to better respond to the new hospitals of the future," says Jean Charest. "With CAE's training expertise, the hospital will be able to set benchmarks, test emerging tools, and ultimately improve patient care."

This donation marks a unique partnership between industry and healthcare that represents a trend in hospital innovation.

"CAE Healthcare's commitment to improving the safety of patients through simulation-based training is evidenced in this partnership," says Suzanne Legge Orr. "Our hospital, our patients, and our community are going to be the first to see the impact."

Norman Steinberg, Chairman of the Board of the MUHC Foundation thanks CAE and Marc Parent for taking a leadership role in the Dream Big Campaign, which has already raised more than $52 million to support clinical research. "This campaign is not only about the health of Montrealers, but about making the MUHC a nationwide example for excellence in patient care, and having a global impact in healthcare innovation."

*** CAE and the MUHC Foundation are proud to present a video about the impact of simulation-based training on health professionals' readiness and patient outcome: https://www.cae.com/mediakit/

About the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC)

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) is one of the best university hospitals offering tertiary and quaternary (complex) care. With the medical leadership of its founding hospitals, the MUHC offers multidisciplinary care, exceptional quality, focused on the needs of the patient in a bilingual environment. Affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine at McGill University and at the head of RUIS-McGill, the MUHC contributes to the evolution of pediatric and adult medicine by attracting scientific and clinical leaders from around the world, by evaluating cutting edge medical technologies and training the health professionals of tomorrow. In collaboration with our partners, we are building a better future for our patients and their families; for our employees, professionals, researchers and students; for our community and most importantly, for life. www.cusm.ca

About the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation

The MUHC Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the MUHC. The $10 million Dream Big: Build Canada's Best Skilled Team project will accelerate health care education and recruitment by establishing the MUHC Interprofessional Skills & Simulation Network. This project is part of the Foundation's larger Dream Big Campaign, which is working to change the course of lives and medicine and establish the MUHC and Montreal as a hub for innovation in health care and research across Canada. www.muhcfoundation.com

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers integrated education and training solutions to healthcare students and clinical professionals across the professional life cycle, allowing them to develop practical experience in simulated environments before treating patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, hospitals, medical schools, nursing schools, defence forces and societies in more than 80 countries use our training solutions to make healthcare safer. cae.com/healthcare

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

