CAE's Sonya Branco named one of Canada's Most Powerful Women of 2020

The 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women, Top 100 Award Winners list , was released by Women's Executive Network (WXN) today, recognizing 106 outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders. The C-Suite Executives category award recognizes women who play a significant strategic role within their organization, have a strong record of innovation in their field, demonstrate outstanding performance, lead with a strong vision, commit to diversity in the workplace and contribute to their organizations and society.

"As a key member of CAE's executive team, Sonya brings high-energy and sharp strategic thinking to the fore. She leads with a collaborative approach that enables her to mobilize and engage global teams to achieve common goals. With passion and dedication, she has significantly contributed to CAE's evolution and growth," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Sonya is a shining example to all leaders, and I am proud of her accomplishments both at CAE and in her community. Her appointment to the Top 100 Most Powerful Women of 2020 Awards is richly-deserved."

Sonya Branco was appointed Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of CAE in 2016. She oversees the financial operations of CAE in more than 35 countries, as well as the financial reporting, treasury, global taxation, mergers & acquisitions and structured financing functions.

Ms. Branco has more than fifteen years' experience as a financial officer. During her career, Sonya has been recognized by her peers, most notably with an Aces of Finance Gold Award in 2016. She is a CPA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and an MBA from McGill University. Her dedication also extends to the community where she supports not-for-profit organizations focused on education, women, and children. She is involved in the Marie-Vincent Foundation, dedicating time to support fundraising activities, and is a member of the Board of Governors of Dawson College.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, highstakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

