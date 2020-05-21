Caesars Entertainment Announces Las Vegas Reopening Plans

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") today announced that it will resume gaming and hospitality operations in Las Vegas at its Caesars Palace and the Flamingo Las Vegas properties on the date and time for reopening specified by the State of Nevada. The Company intends to comply with all reopening directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and public health authorities. The Company also announced that it expects Harrah's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and the gaming floor at LINQ Hotel & Casino to be the next properties in Las Vegas to reopen, with timing based on customer demand.

Both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. All offerings will operate in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines. The Company will be suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Additionally, the Company anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along the LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.

"Reopening Las Vegas in a phased approach will be a significant milestone for Caesars Entertainment as the country continues to emerge from this necessary closure period," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We are excited to welcome guests and our employees back to our properties. We are grateful for the efforts of those on the front lines addressing this public health emergency. We are hopeful that the country's continued progress in addressing COVID-19 and business conditions will allow us to reopen more of our properties and bring back more of our colleagues as it is appropriate to do so."

Some offerings, including live entertainment, bars, spas, buffets and valet parking will not be resuming immediately. However, when these amenities are restored, they will be operated in a manner consistent with physical distancing guidelines. Caesars' other Las Vegas properties and dining amenities are expected to reopen based on customer demand.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement the Company's previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company's existing plans and practices in these areas. Management at both properties is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and will work to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars is also implementing a health screening program for all employees to determine which employees will be required to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work, and thereafter will conduct employee temperature checks before every shift. Team members will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment's response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information .

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue," "expect", "if,", "intend", "plan," "when," "will" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events.

You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified and, consequently, the actual performance and results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: future actions, new projects, strategies, future performance, the outcomes of contingencies, future financial results of the Company, and uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the impact of the Company's responses to it; and other factors described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

