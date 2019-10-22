Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The company will also host a conference call on November 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its third quarter 2019 results and other matters related to the company.

Participants should dial 877-637-3676, or 832-412-1752 for international callers, and enter Conference ID 8572315 approximately 10 minutes before the call start time. The call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment's website at https://investor.caesars.com.

A recording of the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days after the event.

