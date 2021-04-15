Caesars Entertainment Expands Partnership with National Football League

Caesars Becomes an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NFL and Renews Rights as Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL Tweet this

"We are thrilled to take our partnership with the National Football League to the next level," said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Sports betting and online gaming are the next frontiers for our industry, and we are committed to being where the players are. This expanded relationship allows us to introduce new ways for fans to play alongside their favorite teams, tied into our industry-leading Caesars Rewards program."

As an Official Sports Betting Partner, Caesars will integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the NFL App. Caesars will partner with the League to create content and opportunities for engagement for both its legal online sports betting operations and its expansive retail sportsbook locations across the country.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Caesars to include the fast-growing area of legalized sports betting," said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. "One of the world's largest gaming and entertainment companies, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Caesars to find new and innovative ways to engage with NFL fans."

Continuing as the Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL, Caesars retains its exclusive casino rights to use NFL trademarks in its marketing and provide unique experiences for NFL fans using its more than 50 casino properties, celebrity chefs, premier music artists, and a wide range of entertainment elements onsite. As the Official Casino Sponsor, Caesars will create tentpole activations at key NFL events, including the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas and Super Bowl LIX in 2025 in New Orleans. The extended agreement also encompasses Caesars online iGaming applications where the Company will engage NFL fans beyond the traditional football season.

"Together, Caesars and the NFL are changing the way fans can experience football," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Sports & Online Gaming. "We will enable NFL fans to enjoy an enhanced experience at our casinos, in our sportsbooks, and online. Paired with the ability to earn Caesars Rewards credits and tier status that unlock incredible experiences, football season will be more exciting than ever."

In addition to its groundbreaking partnership with the NFL, Caesars Entertainment currently has relationships with seven individual NFL franchises, consisting of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers, as well as sports media leader ESPN.

Caesars Entertainment shares the NFL's commitment to policies that protect the integrity of NFL games and protect consumers and will collaborate with the NFL on all aspects of this mission, including information sharing, advocacy efforts, and responsible gaming education.

