Caesars Entertainment Gives Back to Las Vegas Team Members Over the Holidays as Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino Reopens

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In advance of the Christmas holiday, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars Entertainment," "Caesars" or "the Company") leaders and volunteers plan to distribute 20,000 frozen turkeys and festive cookies to Las Vegas Team Members in a contactless drive-thru outside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino throughout the week. Additionally, Caesars Entertainment has resumed hospitality and gaming operations at the Rio today, December 22, in accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, as the Company's final property to reopen in Las Vegas.

In the spirit of holiday giving, Caesars invited Las Vegas Team Members to pick up a frozen turkey and cookies from December 21-24. On December 22, Penn & Teller, Piff the Magic Dragon, as well as performers from Chippendales, WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, X Burlesque and X Country, joined Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner and Senior Vice President and Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino General Manager Steve Ellis at the holiday distribution while the resort reopened its doors that morning. Christmas music and decorations created a festive atmosphere as Team Members drove through the Rio parking lot for the contactless giveaway.

"In two weeks, Penn & Teller will celebrate its 20th anniversary at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino," said Penn Jillette. "As the longest-running headliners in Las Vegas, part of that success is owed to our amazing colleagues at Rio, and we are pleased to join today to thank them and all of my hard-working Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas co-workers."

"This holiday distribution to our Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas Team Members is a token of our sincere appreciation for their dedication this year," said Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner. "We are hopeful this gift will help make this time of year a little brighter and provide some holiday cheer for our Team Members and their families."

"It is an important day for the Rio as we finally end a long nine-month closure and reopen the final Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas to guests," said Senior Vice President and Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino General Manager Steve Ellis. "However, and arguably even more importantly, reopening means we welcome back our incredibly talented Rio Team Members. Their patience and tenacity through this difficult time make this moment even more special, and we thank them and Dreamscape, the new owner of the property, for the smooth transition as we begin to entertain our guests again."

Caesars Entertainment through Caesars Foundation partnered with 60 different charitable organizations across the country this year, many combating the impact of COVID-19. In Las Vegas, Caesars has donated to several local organizations including Three Square Food Bank, SHARE Village and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Additionally, in 2019, the Caesars Entertainment HERO volunteer program consisting of Team Members has given more than 370,000 hours to charitable organizations across North America.

The following amenities are now open at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Hotel and Casino

The hotel will accommodate weekend stays, Thursday through Monday.

The gaming floor will be open seven days a week.

Restaurants

All-American Bar & Grille

Hash House A Go Go

Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)

VooDoo Steak

Sports Deli

Smashburger

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

Bars and Lounges

Shutters Bar

iBar

Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar

Race & Sports Book Bar

Masquerade Bar

Gaming

William Hill Race & Sports Book

& Sports Book Slot Machines

Table Games

Fitness Center

Retail

Rio Logo Shop

Count's Tattoo Company

Higuchi

Gifts Plus

Luxe Vegas Royalty

Lioness

Paradise Island Wear

Attractions

KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino offers guests a unique all-suite hotel experience. Complete with 2,522 all-suite hotel rooms – including the Samba suites and the luxurious Palazzo Villas with a private entrance – the property overlooks the Las Vegas Strip and sits one block west of the famed boulevard. Additionally, Rio Las Vegas is home to family-friendly attractions such as KISS by Monster Mini Golf. The off-Strip resort features a diverse array of dining and bar experiences including VooDoo Steak, Hash House A Go Go, KJ Dim Sum & Seafood and iBar.

Additionally, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will debut the newly branded William Hill Sports Book, with new customer offerings that include self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring LIVE InPlay Wagering.

During the holiday season, Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will also accommodate hotel reservations seven days a week December 23, 2020 through January 3, 2021. Self-parking at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will remain free for all guests, but the valet will remain closed at this time.

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino has implemented Caesars' new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members and guests are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available, at all Caesars properties. For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

