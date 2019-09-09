Caesars Entertainment Officially Relaunches The Colosseum In Las Vegas With Significant Technical And Guest Enhancements

Presented in partnership with Live Nation, the No. 1 live entertainment promoter in the world, and Caesars Entertainment, Urban's dynamic performance also showcased The Colosseum's new state-of-the-art sound system, new moving light fixtures and high-definition LED video wall. While the newly reimagined landmark venue now features the latest in audio and lighting advancements, entirely refurbished seating, none of which is more than 145 feet from the stage, and the ability for flexible configurations through the city's only automated lift seating system, the enhanced design of the venue still preserves the integrity, celebrated character and prestige of the iconic theater.

Urban electrified the sold-out crowd with many of his greatest hit records from his reign atop the charts, including "Never Comin Down," "Blue Ain't Your Color," "The Fighter," "Stupid Boy" and latest single "We Were." Between remarkable guitar solos and engaging with fans from stage, Urban shared his excitement to be playing Las Vegas and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In addition to the new general admission floor space capability, the world's top venue of its size also now offers VIP banquette seating with cocktail service. For added convenience, the lobby bar has increased in size, allowing for faster service when ordering specialty cocktails, beverages and snacks, and merchandise areas have move to better accommodate the flow of guests into the theater.

Since opening in 2003, The Colosseum has welcomed nearly 10 million fans and changed the live music experience on the Las Vegas Strip by pioneering the modern artist residency model and successfully welcoming entertainment's biggest superstars to the city. Urban joins a superstar list of talent slated to play the venue, with more exciting announcements to follow. Announced lineup for 2019 through 2020 as follows:

Luis Miguel – Sept. 12 , 13, 15, 16

, 13, 15, 16 Enrique Iglesias – Sept. 14

– Rod Stewart : The Hits – Sept. 18 , 20, 21, 24, 30 and Oct. 2 , 4, 5

: The Hits – , 20, 21, 24, 30 and , 4, 5 Jerry Seinfeld – Sept. 27 , 28

– , 28 Steve Martin and Martin Short : "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" – Oct. 6

and : "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" – Journey: The Las Vegas Residency – Oct. 9 , 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 Joe Bonamassa – Oct. 27

– Guns N' Roses – Nov. 1 , 2

, 2 Jeff Dunham : Seriously!? – Nov. 3

: Seriously!? – Madonna – Madame X Tour – Nov. 7 , 9, 10

, 9, 10 Jerry Seinfeld – Nov. 15 , 16

– , 16 Mariah Carey : "All I Want For Christmas Is You" – Nov. 22 , 23, 27, 29, 30

: "All I Want For Christmas Is You" – , 23, 27, 29, 30 Jeff Dunham : Seriously!? – Dec. 1

: Seriously!? – Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas – Dec. 4 , 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14

, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 13, 14 Journey: The Las Vegas Residency – Dec. 27 , 28, 30, 31

, 28, 30, 31 Van Morrison – Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 , 2, 7, 8

– and , 2, 7, 8 Mariah Carey : "The Butterfly Returns" – Feb. 14 , 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

: "The Butterfly Returns" – , 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 Jeff Dunham : Seriously!? – March 15

: Seriously!? – Sting: My Songs – May 22 , 23, 24, 27, 29, 30 and June 3 , 5, 6 and Aug. 19 , 21, 22, 26, 28, 29 and Sept. 2

For more information on shows and tickets, visit www.caesars.com/caesars-palace or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office.

About Caesars Palace

World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the all-new Palace Tower featuring 10 new luxury villas, the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet, to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including the newest additions Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN and from Giada De Laurentiis, Pronto by Giada, as well as Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy and MR CHOW. From restaurateur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is the resort's newest hot spot, featuring craft cocktails, small bites and of course, Rosé. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, including a recently renovated race and sports book boasting the largest screen on the Strip at 138 ft., a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, COLOR Salon by celebrity hairstylist Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Calvin Harris, Martin Garrix and Zedd. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Rod Stewart, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Jerry Seinfeld and Mariah Carey. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

About Live Nation Las Vegas:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation & House of Blues Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Mariah Carey, Journey and Sting at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM; Blink 182, Billy Idol and Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms; FOREIGNER, Tony Bennett, Willie Nelson, Steely Dan and Anita Baker at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; and Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Christina Aguilera and Florida Georgia Line at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including T-Mobile Arena, Mandalay Bay Events Center, MGM Grand Garden Arena, House of Blues, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, and more. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

