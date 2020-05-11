Caesars Entertainment Provides Update on Plan to Reopen Properties

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation ("Caesars", "Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced that it plans to resume operations at some properties across its network when permitted by applicable government or tribal bodies. In locations with multiple properties, the Company plans to phase its openings in line with demand and capacity. Across its network, Caesars properties will encourage social distancing practices consistent with recommendations from domestic and international authorities, including federal and applicable state and local public health authorities, and implement other enhanced health and safety protocols.

"We look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back to our properties as soon as it is appropriate to do so," said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "We are implementing new protocols focused on the wellbeing of our team members, guests and communities to create environments with high standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. We are working closely with public health authorities, gaming regulators and infectious disease specialists to design our plan."

Health and Safety Approach

Caesars has developed a comprehensive health and safety program that enhances the Company's existing standards and plans in these areas. The Company also intends to comply with recommended policies and procedures set by federal and applicable state and local public health authorities in each market in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The health and safety plan includes enhanced cleaning and sanitization of public spaces and guest rooms using CDC-recommended disinfectants and guidelines intended to limit the spread of the virus. All property employees will be trained on the new procedures and policies. The Company will instruct all team members to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds more frequently throughout their shift and signage throughout the properties will strongly encourage guests to do the same. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout Caesars' properties.

At all properties, the Company will facilitate social distancing practices, including by limiting table game spots and slot machines. Non-gaming offerings, including entertainment, restaurants and bars, will likely be reopened on a phased basis with limited capacity. Spaces where guests or employees queue, including check-in, elevator lobbies, taxi lines, employee break rooms and cafeterias, will be clearly marked for appropriate social distancing.

All team members will be provided with a mask and they will be required to wear a mask while at work. Some team members including housekeeping and security, may receive additional PPE such as gloves based on their role and if required applicable government or tribal bodies. The Company will also strongly encourage guests to wear masks, which will be provided by Caesars.

Caesars will implement a health screening program for all employees as part of the process of reopening properties and bringing team members back to our properties. In addition, through December 31, 2020, Caesars will provide team members with an additional 10 days of paid COVID Sick Days if they or someone in their household have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All team members will be trained on COVID-19 and safety and disinfection protocols. Additional comprehensive training may be conducted for employees who work in certain areas such as housekeeping, F&B, maintenance, hotel operations, casino operations and security.

Phased Opening

In Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Council Bluffs and Lake Tahoe, Caesars plans to reopen properties in phases in line with anticipated business demand. The Company plans to reopen in these markets and increase staff capacity as well as amenities such as restaurants and live entertainment in line with consumer demand and guidance from public health authorities.

Further updates on the Company's response to COVID-19 can be found at: https://www.caesars.com/corporate/coronavirus-guest-information .

