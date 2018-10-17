Caesars Entertainment Recognized with Five Loyalty360 Awards for Building Strong Customer Relationships Through Innovative Guest Experiences

2018 Loyalty360 Customer Awards

Bronze Award - Awareness & Acquisition: Recognizing the company's ability to create interest among prospective customers, this award honors Caesars' "Evel Live" event, which capitalized on the historical 50th anniversary of Evel Knievel's jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in Las Vegas . The 3-hour live broadcast event featured motorsports icon Travis Pastrana and helped develop a new, younger audience base while providing a one-of-a-kind experience for current customers.

Recognizing the company's ability to create interest among prospective customers, this award honors Caesars' "Evel Live" event, which capitalized on the historical 50th anniversary of jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in . The 3-hour live broadcast event featured motorsports icon and helped develop a new, younger audience base while providing a one-of-a-kind experience for current customers. Bronze Award - Brand Messaging & Communication: This award recognizes Caesars' popular video-based branding campaign, "Like a Caesar." Showcasing Caesars' signature experiences, the video highlighted unique dining experiences, marquee nightlife and entertainment and legendary hospitality—all of which the customer could experience and live "Like a Caesar" at Caesars Palace.

This award recognizes Caesars' popular video-based branding campaign, "Like a Caesar." Showcasing Caesars' signature experiences, the video highlighted unique dining experiences, marquee nightlife and entertainment and legendary hospitality—all of which the customer could experience and live "Like a Caesar" at Caesars Palace. Bronze Award - Customer-Centric Culture: Honoring Caesars' ability to build authentic customer relationships and employ a customer-first approach, the award recognizes the Total Rewards promotion, "Experience the Empire," which gave all Total Rewards members a chance to win exclusive VIP experiences normally reserved for the top tier.

The 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Awards finalists were selected by a board of relevant experts. Finalists then presented their entries during the 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Expo, and attendees voted on winners of the platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards in nine categories.

2018 "Best in Class" Awards

Caesars Entertainment has also been recognized with two "Best in Class Awards" for Partnership and Employee Focus, honoring its significant program impact and industry involvement over the past year.

The 2018 "Best in Class" Loyalty360 Award winners were selected by a panel of judges who evaluated nominees based on a variety of factors including overall program impact, feedback from Loyalty360 Customer Awards judges and business awareness.

Earlier in 2018, Caesars won three additional Loyalty360 Awards at the 2018 Loyalty360 Loyalty Expo held in Orlando, Fla. It was recognized with a Gold Award in the "Program Partnership" category, a Bronze Award in the "Employee Engagement" category and a bronze award for the "360-Degree Award – Brand" category.

For more information about the Association for Customer Loyalty's Loyalty360 Awards, visit www.loyalty360.org/loyalty360-events/loyalty360-customer-awards.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

