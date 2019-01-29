Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Conn's and Dril-Quip to Join S&P SmallCap 600; "New" Fox Continues in S&P 500

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 4:

Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASD: CZR) will replace Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Dril-Quip will replace Essendant Inc. (NASD: ESND) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Staples Inc. is acquiring Essendant in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions

Conn's Inc. (NASD: CONN) will replace Electro Scientific Industries Inc. (NASD: ESIO) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent MKS Instruments Inc. (NASD: MKSI) is acquiring Electro Scientific Industries in a deal expected to close on February 1 pending final approvals.

On a date to be announced, S&P 100 & 500 constituent Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is to acquire S&P 100 & 500 constituent Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (NASD: FOXA, FOX) one day after Twenty-First Century Fox completes a spin-off of a portfolio of its news, sports and broadcast businesses ("new" Fox). For index purposes, post the spin-off and merger transactions, "new" Fox, to be called Fox Corp., will be considered the surviving entity of Twenty-First Century Fox and will continue to be included in the S&P 500. An S&P 500 constituent to be named later will replace "new" Fox in the S&P 100 on a date to be announced.

Caesars Entertainment provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Casinos & Gaming Sub-Industry index.

Conn's operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Computer & Electronics Retail Sub-Industry index.

Dril-Quip designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 4, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Caesars Entertainment Consumer Discretionary Casinos & Gaming DELETED Dril-Quip Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 4, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Dril-Quip Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Conn's Consumer Discretionary Computer & Electronics Retail DELETED Essendant Industrials Office Services & Supplies

Electro Scientific Industries Information Technology Electronic Equipment & Instruments

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

