Caesars Entertainment Team Members Help Combat Disease in Zambia by Distributing 2,500 Pounds of Soap to Reduce the Spread of Disease

The soap was hand-delivered to young children and their families by Caesars team members, who were selected for the trip after being nominated by colleagues. The unique experience gave the team members a hands-on opportunity to see how recycled soaps and shampoos from Caesars are saving lives.

This year's winners included Arena Hall-Miller, housekeeping supervisor at Harrah's Cherokee Valley River; Joyce Bullock, EVS Supervisor at Horseshoe Southern Indiana; and Georgina Guerrero, housekeeping floor manager at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"Delivering the recycled soap to thousands of children in Zambia was a life-changing experience," said Arena Hall-Miller, housekeeping supervisor at Harrah's Cherokee Valley River. "It opened my eyes to the critical needs of people around the world and how companies like Caesars and Clean the World are coming together to help save lives. I am grateful for the chance to make a difference."

The relationship between Caesars and Clean the World began in 2010 when housekeepers at Caesars' Las Vegas affiliates organized a soap collection system as a way to reduce the amount of bathroom items being thrown in landfills. The Caesars Foundation recognized the organization's impact on the environment, as well as a shared commitment to health and wellness, and helped fund the first Recycling Operations Center in Las Vegas. In the eight years since the partnership began, Caesars Entertainment and the Caesars Foundation have gifted $3.1 million to Clean the World in financial contributions, pounds of soap and volunteer hours. Caesars' North American hotel properties have also distributed more than 2.4 million bars of soap to be sanitized, reformulated and distributed in 127 countries.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

About Clean the World

Clean the World is a social enterprise dedicated to the mission of saving millions of lives around the world while simultaneously diverting hotel waste from landfills. Clean the World operates soap recycling centers in Orlando, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Punta Cana, and Amsterdam and leads a "Global Hygiene Revolution" to distribute recycled soap and hygiene products from more than 5,000 hotel and resort partners. The organization benefits children and families in countries with a high pre-adolescent death rate due to acute respiratory infection (pneumonia) and diarrheal diseases (cholera) – which are two of the top killers of children under the age of five. Since 2009, more than 46 million bars of Clean the World soap have been distributed in over 127 countries. Clean the World has served over 10 million individuals through its soap distribution and hygiene education programs. In addition, Clean the World provides hygiene kits to relief organizations throughout North America. More information: CleantheWorld.org.

