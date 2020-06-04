Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel Now Open

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars Entertainment" or the "Company") has resumed gaming and hospitality operations in Las Vegas at its Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas properties today, June 4. Additionally, the Company has reopened selected retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel. On Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, Harrah's Las Vegas will also resume operations.

Caesars Palace marked the reopening of its main lobby doors to the public with a special moment on the Roman Plaza featuring Caesars Entertainment headliner Wayne Newton, Caesar and Cleopatra of the resort's Royal Court, and Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio. Newton was the first to welcome guests and introduced Rodio. Rodio reminisced about all the rich memories in Caesars Palace's 54-year history—from the world-famous boxing matches to iconic entertainment including Newton's show at Cleopatra's Barge, and more. In that time, the resort had never closed its doors up until March 17, 2020, and Rodio did acknowledge the country's continued challenging circumstances. However, he enthusiastically closed by inviting guests to "get the next 50 years rolling." Additionally, first casino guest Ben Laparne ceremoniously rolled the first dice at a craps table with Newton and Rodio cheering him on inside Caesars Palace.

Flamingo Las Vegas welcomed back guests in true Flamingo fashion, with two statuesque showgirls in the historic orange and pink Bob Mackie finale costumes from the former "Jubilee" show, with the new addition of bedazzled face masks.

The Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will also display a new light show in honor of the reopening of the Strip from Thursday, June 4 through Saturday, June 6, every half hour from dusk to midnight.

The casino resorts offer lodging, a variety of food and beverage amenities, access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games on the casino floors. The Company intends to comply with all reopening and operating directives from Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and public health authorities.

Resort guests and visitors have access to the following amenities at Caesars Palace, Flamingo Las Vegas and The LINQ Promenade:

Caesars Palace

Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN (dinner only)

Old Homestead Steakhouse

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Café Americano

Vista Lounge

Venus Pool

Spanish Steps Bar

Lobby Bar

Montecristo Cigar Bar

DiFara Pizza

Starbucks

Pronto by Giada

Nobu Restaurant & Lounge ( June 5 )

) Bobby Flay's Mesa Grill

Mesa Grill Smashburger

Brioche by Guy Savoy

Caesars Palace weddings have resumed, including two this weekend.

The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace retail and restaurant outlets

Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Promenade and High Roller Observation Wheel

X Bar

Bugsy's Bar

Pizza To Go

Beach Club Resort Pool and GO Pool

The LINQ Promenade's retail and restaurant outlets:

Breeze Daiquiri



Maxie's



Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar



Flour & Barley—Brick Oven Pizza



Haute Doggery



In-N-Out Burger



Off The Strip



Tilted Kilt



Yard House



I Love Sugar



ICE BAR



Las Vegas Harley-Davidson ( June 5 )

)

Pier 30



Razer



Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chip ( June 5 )

& Chip ( )

JaBurritos ( June 5 )

)

Virgil's ( June 5 )

) High Roller Observation Wheel ( 12 p.m. – 12 a.m. , daily)

Upon reopening, Harrah's Las Vegas will debut a $200 million multi-year resort transformation featuring newly renovated rooms and suites, a remodeled casino floor and hotel lobby, Buddy Valastro's PizzaCake and the recently refreshed Ruth's Chris Steak House. Additional amenities will include:

Harrah's Las Vegas (set to open June 5 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time)

Starbucks

Fulton Street Food Hall

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Oyster Bar

Buddy V's PizzaCake

Fulton Bar

Signature Bar

Lobby Bar

Carnaval Court

Harrah's Pool

As the Company previously announced, it is suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Harrah's Las Vegas, Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas will also implement the Company's previously announced health and safety protocols, enhancing existing plans and practices in these areas. The Company is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices. Health screenings will be conducted on all employees before they return to work and employees will be screened every workday thereafter. Hotel guests will undergo temperature screening immediately prior to check in. Employees will be required to wear masks at work, and guests will be strongly encouraged to wear masks as well.

For more information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit: www.Caesars.com/health.

Further updates on Caesars Entertainment's response to COVID-19 can be found at: www.Caesars.com/updates.

