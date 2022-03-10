Caesars Sportsbook to Launch Caesars Racebook App in Partnership with NYRA Bets

OZONE PARK, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Sportsbook, a division of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"), and NYRABets LLC ("NYRA Bets"), the official online wagering platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. ("NYRA"), today announced the launch of a new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook. Available for download this spring, Caesars Racebook will utilize the NYRA Bets platform to provide bettors with pari-mutuel wagering services on premier horse racing content from more than 250 tracks around the world.

Caesars Racebook will offer wagering on marquee horse racing events in the United States, as well as on international tracks. The new app will also offer players all the additional benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights and more.

"Following our successful roll out of Caesars Sportsbook, we're delighted to launch Caesars Racebook in partnership with NYRA Bets," said Dan Shapiro, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Caesars Digital. "NYRA conducts world-class horse racing and NYRA Bets has access to the best horse racing content from around the world, including from Caesars-operated racetracks. We're proud to support the horse racing industry while introducing the new Caesars Racebook app and Caesars Rewards to horse racing bettors."

NYRA Bets, the fastest-growing national advance deposit wagering platform, is available in 30 states and continues to expand its reach and customer base throughout the country. NYRA Bets features a secure, state-of-the-art wagering platform that allows its customers to conveniently and securely watch and wager on horse races from their computers and mobile devices.

"NYRA considers it a core responsibility to grow the sport by increasing consumer access to world-class horse racing both in New York and around the country," said Dave O'Rourke, NYRA President & CEO. "Pairing the world-renowned Caesars brand with the rapidly growing NYRA Bets wagering platform is an ideal way to launch Caesars Racebook, which will soon deliver all the NYRA Bets tools and advantages to the Caesars customer base."

Horse racing and sports fans across the country will soon be able to download the Caesars Racebook app on iOS or Android. Similar to the Caesars Sportsbook app, every wager placed on Caesars Racebook will earn with Caesars Rewards.

Caesars is a longtime supporter of horse racing and operates racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah's Philadelphia, and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs. In 2021, Caesars announced plans to build and operate a Harrah's racetrack and casino in Columbus, Neb. The company is also the proud host of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's National Handicapping Championship at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

In January, Caesars Sportsbook and NYRA unveiled a partnership establishing Caesars as an official sports betting marketing partner in New York and the title sponsor of the NYRA Turf Triple Series at Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. The new agreement significantly expands the partnership between NYRA Bets and Caesars Sportsbook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPENY (846-7369) or text HOPENY (467369).

About NYRABETS, LLC (NYRA Bets)

NYRABets, LLC (NYRA Bets) is the official advance deposit wagering (ADW) platform of the New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA). Launched as a national ADW in 2016 and currently available to customers in 30 states, NYRA Bets provides fans the opportunity to wager on tracks worldwide from anywhere at any time. The NYRA Bets app is available for download today on iOS and Android at NYRABets.com.

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.