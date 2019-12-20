Caesarstone Supports Veterans With Montel Williams' "Military Makeover"

Military Makeover with Montel Williams is an inspiring home improvement series that salutes brave servicemen and women who have served and sacrificed for America. Each season, a renowned design crew along with TV personalities, travel to various cities across the U.S. to offer a helping hand to veterans and their families. Williams, a 22-year United States Marine Corps and Navy veteran, has been a passionate advocate for veterans and wellness for decades. Art Edmonds and WWE star Lacey Evans join Montel to co-host the "Military Makeover" series.

Caesarstone's Frozen Terra, a classic, neutral-colored white base quartz embellished by glimmers of black basalt and translucent grey quartz, was chosen for the Wojcik's kitchen countertops and backsplash. A wise choice for a family kitchen as Frozen Terra, like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, is nonporous, greatly reducing the potential for bacterial growth and making it simple to clean—in most cases, soap and water or a mild detergent is all that is required to maintain its luster. It also provides maximum resistance to staining and fully eliminates the need for any sealing. Making it a truly durable surface and perfect for an active and busy family like the Wojciks.

"Caesarstone is proud to partner with 'Military Makeover' in their quest to honor and repay veterans for their service," said Elizabeth Margles, VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. "We are so pleased to be a part of making the Wojcik's home a place they can continue to enjoy for the years to come. The heart of every home is the kitchen and Caesarstone surfaces make the room that much more beautiful and functional."

The first episode with the Wojcik family featured HGTV Design Star winner Jennifer Bertrand, head of construction Ryan Stanley, and their talented crew traveling to Strum, WI to assist with the remodel of the home. Which included the kitchen, taking it from a dark, lived-in 70's-style space to a crisp and modern navy blue and white gathering place where beauty meets function. Caesarstone was the ideal choice for the surfaces as its Frozen Terra countertops will allow the family of five to comfortably cook, eat, work and play in the heart of the home. The "final reveal" of the finished house episode debuted today, December 20, on Lifetime® TV.

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's Leading Branded Reality TV Show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-host Art Edmond, designer Jennifer Bertrand and contractor Ryan Stanley. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

Caesarstone is a leading manufacturer of premium quality quartz surfaces. Established in 1987, the company pioneered high-quality surfaces utilizing advanced technologies and expertise. Caesarstone continues to lead the industry with new trends and colors of high quality surface consisting of up to 93% quartz, they retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong stones with enormous application possibilities including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, wall paneling, furniture and more. Caesarstone offers a product that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. The unique and rich variety of colors, patterns and textures enable customers to find their 'ultimate surface' and create their own unique space. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to meet the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone at www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

