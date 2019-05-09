Caesarstone to Showcase New "Into the Light" Palette at WantedDesign And Unveil PRIMORDIA, The Newest Addition to the Metropolitan Collection

The Caesarstone Bar will be the centerpiece of the company's space at WantedDesign. The sixteen-foot-long installation will be constructed of their newest color, PRIMORDIA, elegantly demonstrating the newest nature-inspired design in the Metropolitan Collection. PRIMORDIA's cool grey complexion echoes the character of concrete, evoking the provenance of its contemporary feel. Composed across its light grey base, soft mineral accents in off-whites and greys combine with darker veins of grey and brown to reflect the oxidized rusts found in natural stone.

One of the main attractions at the May 17 WantedDesign opening night party is guaranteed to be The Caesarstone Bar, which for the evening will host Diplomatico Rum and its menu of delicious drinks, including Caesarstone's Empira State of Mind, a unique Watermelon Daiquiri. As a backdrop to the imposing bar, a multiple eight-foot tall slabs of PRIMORDIA will fan across the back of the space. Additional designs will sit atop the bar: the inherently elegant EMPIRA WHITE, part of the marble-inspired Supernatural Ultra Collection; TOPUS CONCRETE, FROZEN TERRA, and AIRY CONCRETE from the Metropolitan Collection; and FLANNEL GREY from the Classico Collection.

The high traffic bar is the perfect place for showing off the versatility and hardiness of the stone as, like all Caesarstone quartz surfaces, PRIMORDIA is the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality quartz that is nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant, and lower maintenance than other surface materials, and can be used in any type of installation, including interior locations that get wet, like bathroom vanities, showers, butler pantries and bars.

"We're so thrilled to showcase our 'into the light' palette at WantedDesign," said Elizabeth Margles, VP of Marketing Caesarstone North America. "The show is such a hub of creativity and inspiration, it's a natural place for us to debut our newest design PRIMORDIA—in a dramatic setting for design professionals and enthusiasts from around the world."

The Metropolitan Collection is crafted beauty reflective of the layers found in industrial art and architecture, highlighting dimensional surfaces and unpolished colors, and bringing texture to the surface. Each of the designs realize the authentic dimensions of manufacturing such as oxidized steel, poured plaster and raw concrete. The colors are inspired by factories and lofts translated into residential and commercial interiors. The collection includes six additional colors to the ones on display at WantedDesign: CLOUDBURST CONCRETE, EXCAVA, FRESH CONCRETE, RAW CONCRETE, RUGGED CONCRETE and SLEEK CONCRETE.

WantedDesign Manhattan takes place May 18-21 at the Terminal Stores, 269 11th Avenue, between 27th and 28th streets, New York, NY 10001. Info at www.wanteddesignnyc.com

