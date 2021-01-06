Caesarstone U.S. Announces Strategic Acquisition of All Omicron Locations, Opening New Sales and Marketing Channels Tweet this

This acquisition leverages the strength of the Caesarstone® brand in the U.S. through a robust distribution network, to best serve customers and promote its award-winning designs. This aligns with Caesarstone's strategic mission to become the brand of choice in countertops globally, with a focus on enhanced customer experience.

"This acquisition enhances Caesarstone's value to customers and consumers as Omicron's geographic footprint will further extend our distribution initiatives and drives our ability to accelerate growth in these two key markets as we work toward exceeding our goals in 2021 and beyond," said Ken Williams, President, Caesarstone North America. "We are thrilled to find a strong strategic partner with Omicron, whose high performing teams, and strong customer base fit seamlessly in our accelerated growth plans. Combining these two organizations will unlock synergies that create value for all internal and external stakeholders, and further opportunities to grow the Caesarstone brand."

Said Fred Cohen, President of Omicron: "over the past several months I have been working closely with the Caesarstone® leadership team to ensure a smooth and positive transition for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We look forward to joining the Caesarstone® organization."

About Omicron

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Omicron Granite & Tile is a market leading supplier of quartz and stone surfaces and owns and operates seventeen showrooms and indoor warehouses in Miami, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers, Naples, Tampa, Sarasota, Melbourne, Jacksonville, and Panama City Beach in Florida, Mobile in Alabama, New Orleans in Louisiana, Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus in Ohio, and its newest location in Detroit, Michigan.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Margles

[email protected]

SOURCE Caesarstone

Related Links

https://www.caesarstoneus.com

