CAF America Partners with E4E Relief

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAF America (Charities Aid Foundation of America), the leader in cross-border giving, has partnered with E4E Relief, the expert in employee relief programs, to provide companies a means to support their employees around the world during times of disaster or hardship.

Employee Relief Funds provide charitable support for employees when facing unforeseen circumstances. These IRS compliant, USA tax-exempt funds create a vehicle for corporate philanthropy and employee engagement. "CAF America brings its more than 27 years of experience making international grants to benefit this partnership, enabling companies to now use these employee relief funds globally," said Ted Hart, President and CEO of CAF America.

Natural disasters in 2018 resulted in a 300% increase in corporate disaster relief contributions alone—the largest median increase of any other program area (CECP: Giving in Numbers 2018 Edition). Whether the need arises due to a natural disaster such as a flood or wildfire or an unexpected loss from an accident or illness, employee relief funds are effective in averting or mitigating long-term consequences from a short-term need. Holly Welch Stubbing, E4E Relief Acting President & CEO, said, "These funds provide sustainable, equitable and charitable means to empower employees when it is most needed and foster the relationship the employee has with the company."

E4E Relief, a subsidiary of Foundation For The Carolinas, was created following the tragic events of 9/11 as a response to employees who wanted to help families and individuals who experienced loss in the attack. E4E Relief currently serves nearly 2 million employees and offers extensive expertise in designing and managing employee and other disaster relief programs. In partnership with CAF America, these funds can now operate internationally, enabling companies with employees worldwide to offer the same support wherever they operate.

Since 2001, there have been nearly 400 global natural disasters annually. E4E Relief aided employees in India and the Philippines after catastrophic disasters. In partnership with CAF America, such efforts will now expand to cover more than 50 additional countries.

A leader in international philanthropy, since 1992 CAF America (Charities Aid Foundation of America) has been assisting corporations, foundations, and individuals on making strategic, effective, and tax-advantaged grants internationally and domestically. Whether supporting organizations working in developing countries, providing swift responses to major disasters, or helping build connections between global communities, CAF America turns donors' visions into impact. In the last 5 years alone, CAF America has granted more than $532 million in donor funds to nearly 4,300 foreign charitable organizations in 110 countries.

E4E Relief LLC helps compassionate companies support employees in need and build goodwill in their communities. With nearly two decades of experience, E4E Relief delivers an objective, streamlined process for providing cash grants rapidly to employees experiencing financial hardship due to unexpected life events. More than two million employees are currently served by their company-specific employee disaster and hardship relief programs. Visit: www.E4ERelief.org for more information.

