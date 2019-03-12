Café Bustelo® Brand Brings Coffee Shop to Houston's Montrose District for Limited Time ¡Estás Invitado!

HOUSTON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Café Bustelo®, the rich espresso-style Latin coffee brand, launched a café inside a shipping container where residents can explore the brand's Sabor Latino and purchase coffee drinks such as cafecito, colada, cortadito and café con leche. The café will also serve traditional Latin indulgences including pastelitos and empanadas. Located at 3615 Montrose Boulevard, the café will be open from 7 am until 4 pm daily now through May 25.

Houston's Montrose area boasts a vibrant and diverse culture that speaks to Café Bustelo® brand's roots in Latin tradition and dedication to celebrating community. In addition to serving up delicious coffee and treats, this new limited time café will support local students' desire to build a better future through their shared passion for music and art.

Through May 25, Café Bustelo® will host a variety of organizations, providing a platform for art and live performance. A portion of the proceeds from the café will be donated directly to the organizations involved.

"Our team at Café Bustelo is dedicated to celebrating the moments in life where people are gathering, sharing, connecting and embracing their culture and passions," said Eduardo Merino, Senior Brand Manager. "That spirit inspired us to create this unique café and experience. We are thrilled to offer signature coffee drinks and delicious treats accompanied by local art, lively music to Montrose, where embracing culture and community is a way of life ¡Ahí Nos Vemos!"

About Café Bustelo®

Our delicious coffee and rich espresso heritage were born in 1928. Since then, we've not only been proud of our rich, full-bodied flavor but also of our unique and inviting culture. Café Bustelo® coffee can be prepared using your preferred method. Available in the forms you want, including K-Cup® pods.

K-Cup is a trademark of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., used with permission.

