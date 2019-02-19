Café La Llave Unlocks New Way to Enjoy 'Cafecito' With Launch of Nespresso® Compatible Espresso Capsules

LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F. Gaviña & Sons,Inc. makers of the popular Latin-style espresso Café La Llave, and a wide variety of other family-crafted coffees, today announced the launch of Café La Llave espresso capsules, compatible with Nespresso® OriginalLine machines. The new line comes in 10-count packs (SRP $5.99) and is available on Amazon.com, with plans to roll out across South Florida supermarkets later this year.

Café La Llave has an authentic coffee legacy, which dates back almost 150 years to the Gaviña family's humble beginnings in the rich coffee-bearing soil of Cuba. Today, it is one of the few Hispanic-owned coffee brands in the U.S., and is still made by the same family who created it 47 years ago.

"Café La Llave is the 'cafecito' and 'cafe con leche' that several generations of my family grew up on, and it's one of the first products we created after founding our company in the U.S., so this next evolution of the brand is extra special for us," said Leonor Gaviña-Valls, vice president of Marketing, F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. "We are excited to introduce a new modern way to enjoy our traditional taste and share it with new generations, as well as die-hard fans."

The Café La Llave espresso capsules offer the same signature dark roast with its traditionally bold taste and intensely aromatic flavor, but adapted for an easy-to make single-serve format. The capsules come in an 11 intensity, which indicates the strength of the coffee flavor determined by the darkness of the roast and complexity of the blend. The line is also Kosher certified, and a decaf version is set to launch soon.

According to a National Coffee Association (NCA) 2018 online survey*, 64 percent of Americans drink a cup of coffee every day, and even with the rise of consumption at cafes (36 percent), 79 percent of coffee is consumed at home. In addition, 41 percent of those consumers own a single-cup coffee brewing system, which is the second most popular brewing method in the U.S.**

"Consumers' love for coffee only continues to grow, and what's more exciting is that there are now so many ways to make it and enjoy it – from pour over, to cold brew and now espresso capsules," added Gaviña-Valls. At F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. "We employ the latest state-of-the-art technologies to lead the way in quality and continue to make great-tasting coffee of all types. And, with this new launch we are proud to have created an 'abuela-approved' espresso that will delight all 'cafecito' lovers."

As part of Café La Llave's espresso capsule launch, the company has enlisted celebrity chef Ana Quincoces to serve as brand ambassador during its first-ever appearance at the star-studded South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF), which draws foodies from all over the country and takes place in Miami from February 20-24. Quincoces, who is of Cuban heritage herself, will be on hand at the Grand Tasting Village in Miami Beach on Saturday, February 23 providing 'cafecitos' and 'cortaditos' made with the new Café La Llave capsules and sharing a sweet tasting of her very own family recipe for "Tarta Dobos," a no-bake cookie cake made with Café La Llave espresso. See recipe here.

F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. will be rolling out a variety of other Nespresso® Compatible capsule coffees this year, including several varieties for their Don Francisco's Coffee flagship brand. All F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc. coffees are blended, roasted and packed in the U.S., right from the company's state-of-the art facility in Vernon, California. The company also has distribution centers in Florida.

About Café La Llave

With over a century of tradition in every cup, Café La Llave is a favorite among espresso drinkers who enjoy a dark-roasted and intensely aromatic, rich, strong Latin-style espresso. Café La Llave made its debut in 1972, and was among the first new products to be developed by the Gaviña Family for F. Gaviña & Sons, Inc.

*Online survey conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA) from January 9 to January 23, 2018.

** National Coffee Drinking Trends 2011 report

