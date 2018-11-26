Café Valley® Introduces New Line of Seasonal Holiday Cakes

PHOENIX, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading grocery store baked goods brand Café Valley® has expanded its growing line of ready-to-eat cakes with the introduction of several limited-edition seasonal varieties that offer a "scratch from your kitchen" taste without all the baking effort. Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake, Red Velvet Cream Cheese Coffee Cake Bites, Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake and Christmas Chocolate Cake arrive at select retailers nationwide this month. Each 16-ounce cake has a suggested retail price of $3.99-$4.99; the 10-ounce Coffee Cake Bites (12 count carton) have a suggested retail price of $3.99.

"No gathering is complete without a proper dessert for the table, and we make it easy to celebrate with taste," said Brian Owens, CEO of Café Valley, a global manufacturer of bakery products sold in grocery stores, mass merchandise, club stores and food service categories. "We continue to innovate in the deli bakery space with what we believe is the most delicious, scratch-made cake experience available in ready-to-eat form, and our holiday assortment is no exception."

Café Valley's seasonal cakes include the classic, popular holiday flavors people love while providing an Instagram-worthy table of treats, including:

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake (SRP $3.99 to $4.49 ) – Switch up the pumpkin pie for Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake for a perfect marriage of pumpkin and sweet cream flavors.

(SRP to ) – Switch up the pumpkin pie for Pumpkin Cream Cheese Cake for a perfect marriage of pumpkin and sweet cream flavors. Red Velvet Cream Cheese Coffee Cake Bites (SRP $3.99 to $4.99 ) – These bite-sized treats are perfect for mindful indulgence. Our classic red velvet cake with real chocolate chips and sweet cream cheese is topped with a crunchy red velvet streusel, these are perfect for potlucks and even gifts.

(SRP to ) – These bite-sized treats are perfect for mindful indulgence. Our classic red velvet cake with real chocolate chips and sweet cream cheese is topped with a crunchy red velvet streusel, these are perfect for potlucks and even gifts. Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake (SRP $3.99 ) – Equal parts sweet and tangy, Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake is ideal as a table dessert or side to pass.

(SRP ) – Equal parts sweet and tangy, Cranberry Orange Loaf Cake is ideal as a table dessert or side to pass. Christmas Chocolate Cake (SRP $3.99 to $4.49 ) – We take our ridiculously moist, delicious chocolate cake and top it with frosting featuring red and green sprinkles to provide the most delightful holiday celebration on the planet.

Distribution of Café Valley products continues to expand nationwide to meet growing consumer interest in ready-to-eat, on-the-go sweets and snacks.

About Café Valley

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, ring cakes, loaf cakes, turnovers and café bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona, and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the United States. The company is committed to an extensive food safety program and has donated significant time, money and gifts to communities across the United States. Visit www.cafevalley.com to learn more.

