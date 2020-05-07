CafeMedia Guarantees Publisher Payments

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia, the world's largest ad management service, announced last week it will guarantee payments for its 2,500 high-quality publishers. Notably, the company will guarantee payments to its AdThrive and CafeMedia publishers, regardless of whether CafeMedia ultimately gets paid from advertisers or advertising technology partners.

With 156 million US monthly users finding so much value in the content CafeMedia publishers produce, the company believes publishers deserve security and peace of mind. The company is committed to ensuring CafeMedia publishers earn what they deserve and now CafeMedia publishers can have no worries about getting paid for advertising sold.

"We take our mission to build a creator-first future to heart," said Paul Bannister, CafeMedia's Chief Strategy Officer. "That means supporting content creators any way we can. We are willing to shoulder financial risk on behalf of our publishers because we believe it is the right thing to do."

CafeMedia has always unofficially covered these losses for its publishers, including nearly $1 million last year, and is now making the guarantee an official policy. CafeMedia is the only digital advertising company to announce a formal payment guarantee during the Coronavirus pandemic. The guarantee will come at no additional cost to publishers and will automatically be included within the existing terms of service. This guarantee will also apply to all existing publishers and future publishers who join the company's network.

"Now, more than ever, we're working to help the publishers who are shaping the internet earn as much as they deserve. Even in these difficult times, we're dialing up our investment to help our publishers make the most money they can today as well as when third-party cookies are phased out," Michael Sanchez, CafeMedia's CEO said.

The company made the decision early on to invest strategically and responsibly to always support publishers and the growth of their businesses. The company continues to push forward on planned investments to tackle industry disruptions, like new identity solutions to replace third-party cookies, such that independent publishers are not at risk of losing advertising dollars. CafeMedia is also growing its own team during this time and hired for key roles in all areas of the company, including ad code, product development, content services, search engine optimization ("SEO") support and data analytics.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia is the world's largest ad management service, providing the technology and services that help the highest quality publishers grow their businesses and maximize success. Serving 2,500 high-quality publishers through its AdThrive and CafeMedia brands, the company exclusively manages all digital advertising sales and technology, empowering content creators to make a living doing what they love – producing great content. The company blends the best of both worlds: exceptional customer service and industry-leading monetization.

The company's collective force of content creators reaches 156 million monthly unique visitors. Ranking as the 16th largest digital entity and as #1 in Food, Family, and Home, CafeMedia provides programmatic media solutions that connect brands to these deeply engaged audiences. Brand partners get access to a premium inventory with a focus on high viewability, brand-safety and the right context or audience to drive performance.

CafeMedia is a portfolio company of ZMC (www.zmclp.com), a leading private equity firm comprised of experienced investors and executives that invests in and manages a diverse group of media and communications enterprises. Founded in 2001, ZMC's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise, and strong partnerships with industry and operating executives.

For more information, please visit www.cafemedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE CafeMedia

Related Links

http://www.cafemedia.com

