Caffe Ladro, Seattle Coffee Gear, First Tech Bank Open at Kirkland Urban

SEATTLE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland Urban, a premier shopping and restaurant destination designed around the modern 18-hour day and located in the heart of downtown Kirkland, announced several grand openings, tenant reopenings and an update on a retailer to come in the fall. Amid COVID-19, the center is working closely with local health officials and following the latest health guidelines to provide a safe and healthy environment for customers as retailers open and reopen.

To keep customers safe, the mixed-use shopping and dining center has increased its frequency of stringent cleaning measures and implemented physical distancing markers. In addition, the center currently provides curbside pickup services from many of its retailers. With this option, customers simply order ahead of time and pull into a reserved and numbered stall on the street level along Urban Plaza, call the retailer's respective Kirkland Urban location and wait while someone delivers their order straight to their cars.

Grand Openings

First Tech Bank, a credit union serving the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, made its Kirkland Urban debut in June. This is the credit union's latest branch in the Seattle area.

Seattle Coffee Gear, retailer of home coffee equipment, opened its Kirkland Urban location on Tuesday, July 14. In addition to grinders, pour over equipment and high-performance Italian espresso machines, Seattle Coffee Gear offers an extensive selection of whole bean coffee roasts. Customers can enjoy a tasting flight of several coffees to aid in picking out a new roast.

"The best home coffee store and team in the country is back at Kirkland Urban, and we are thrilled to be open for business alongside such an amazing group of retailers," said Seattle Coffee Gear store manager, Jason Hildebrandt. "We're so excited to see our coffee community again and to help them make coffee they love at home. Our coffee wall is ready for samples and our machines are ready for demos."

Caffe Ladro, which serves up freshly roasted Seattle coffee and baked goods, also opened on July 17.

"Kirkland's Brewery" Chainline Brewing Company opens in late August, featuring locally-made craft beer including limited edition taproom-only selections. The new space offers indoor and outdoor seating and is dog- and kid-friendly.

Newly Reopened

Newly reopened businesses include Mosaic Salon + Spa, featuring a variety of styling and personal grooming services; Power Hour 360, offering robust group training in a fitness studio setting; Bright Horizons, providing child care services; and Restore Cryotherapy, providing a range of wellness and beauty services. Retailers Mud Bay, Shake Shack, Tutta Bella (within QFC), Starbucks (within QFC) and QFC have been operating for the past few months. Salad shop Evergreens plans to reopen soon.

Coming Soon

In the next few months, Kirkland Urban will welcome several new restaurants to the center.

Dough Zone Dumpling House (Dough Zone), on the first floor of the Uptown at Kirkland Urban apartments, will be easily accessible by the public. The new location expects to serve quick meals for people on-the-go and will provide a relaxing after-work atmosphere.

Thai restaurant Soi will open its second location at Kirkland Urban. The restaurant, currently with one location in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle, features flavorful specialties from the Isan region of northeastern Thailand.

Vietnamese fast casual restaurant Vinason Pho & Grill currently has three other Seattle area locations and this will be their first in Kirkland. The restaurant serves up pho, banh mi and other dishes using fresh, local and sustainable ingredients.

The property, located at 400 Urban Plaza, Kirkland, WA 98033, has only three remaining retail spaces available for lease. Interested parties should contact Susie Detmer, Senior Vice President, [email protected]. For more information on Kirkland Urban, visit KirklandUrban.com or call 206-203-9874. For residential inquiries, visit UptownKU.com or email [email protected].

About Kirkland Urban

Kirkland Urban is a mixed-use development, set on 11 acres of land in the heart of downtown Kirkland, Wash. and masterfully designed around the modern 18-hour day – where life doesn't stop before, during or after work. Must-have retail plays a big part in that around-the-clock lifestyle, encouraging interaction, connectivity and opportunity. Workers, residents and visitors have an anchor grocer with QFC Supermarkets and a well-curated shopping experience at their doorstep as well as dozens of restaurants and bars. The development's stylish and sophisticated Uptown Apartments at Kirkland Urban offer the perfect place to land after long days of work and play. Retailers include Shake Shack, Mud Bay, Power Hour 360, Restore Cryotherapy, Bright Horizons Childcare, and First Tech Bank. For the latest information about Kirkland Urban, visit KirklandUrban.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

