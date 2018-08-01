'Caffeine and Octane' Returns to NBC Sports Network for Season Three

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffeine and Octane, the integrated automotive media brand and host of the nation's largest monthly car showcase, today announces the season three premiere of its popular television program, "Caffeine and Octane," the highest-rated automotive-focused reality show on NBC Sports Network. The globally recognized televised series will kick-off season three on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m., boasting more classic, custom, and luxury cars, and sought after exotics than ever before.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to continue to create and deliver quality automotive-focused content to an audience with such a strong passion for cars," says Ed Coughlin, executive producer and writer for "Caffeine and Octane." "In the past, our features have included back stories on a variety of car enthusiasts, including former Atlanta Braves Star Andruw Jones and British racing champion Katherine Legge. The success of seasons one and two have inspired us to take things up a notch – accompanying world renowned Porsche collector and 'Urban Outlaw' Magnus Walker to a North Georgia Vineyard and traveling to cover all the sights and sounds of Caffeine and Octane At The Beach."

The show is filmed across multiple destinations, including at the brand's monthly car showcases in Atlanta and annual event at Jekyll Island, Ga., featuring the stories of car enthusiasts and collectors alike. Highlights from the upcoming season include the show's hosts, Skip Smith, Bryan Fuller and Rickey Gadson, paying visits to former New York Yankee's pitcher Kenny Rogers and Cuba's own "The People's Mechanic," Demetrio Montalvo.

"The support we've received from our viewers all around the world has been truly amazing," shares Bruce Piefke, CEO of Caffeine and Octane. "It only deepens our commitment to continue pushing the envelope when developing the content for each episode. Good TV is good storytelling, so we work very hard to provide the most authentic and compelling story-lines possible. It's the key to the success of the TV show and what our audience has come to expect."

Currently wrapping up the filming of season three, its second with NBC Sports, the "Caffeine and Octane" program has a loyal following from viewers across the globe. The fan base, along with the production of high quality, 4K footage, are the primary drivers behind NBC Sport's continued interest in the brand.

Season three of Caffeine and Octane will air Tuesday nights from 8 – 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Network, with additional air times from 11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET (8 – 9 p.m. PT) and 2 – 3 a.m. ET (11 p.m. – 12 a.m. PT).

About Caffeine and Octane

Caffeine and Octane is an integrated media brand and host of the nation's largest monthly car showcase that reaches millions of auto enthusiasts through its events, television show, and digital programming. Its signature event, Caffeine and Octane takes place the first Sunday of every month from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta, regularly attracting more than 2,500 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The brand is also behind the critically acclaimed national TV show, "Caffeine and Octane," which airs on NBC Sports Network. Additional events include its quarterly Caffeine and Exotics as well as the annual Caffeine and Octane at the Beach. For additional information, visit www.caffeineandoctane.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Tatum

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x127

mtatum@trevelinokeller.com

SOURCE Caffeine and Octane

Related Links

http://www.caffeineandoctane.com

