Caffeine Buzz on Trial in Research Partnership Between Next Level Energy Inc. and the University of South Alabama

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To demonstrate the safety and effectiveness of its Eagle Energy natural caffeine vaporizers, Next Level Energy Inc. has engaged in a research partnership—including clinical trials—with the University of South Alabama's Department of Health, Kinesiology and Sport, which has published clinical trials on other caffeine supplement products and energy drinks.

"We're the only brand in the sector doing this level of research, and as a leader in the natural caffeine supplement space, continued research on the products we sell is paramount," stated Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford. "And while we already have supporting data on Eagle Energy's safety and efficacy, the opportunity to do further research with a University as credible as South Alabama is fantastic. We've received positive preliminary data and look forward to seeing the final results of this clinical trial."

With a following of health-conscious consumers and athletes, Eagle Energy uses plant-based ingredients—including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12—and a customized heating system to create an inhalable caffeine alternative.

"We founded Eagle Energy with the goal of providing caffeine users with a better alternative," said Mashford. "Where high-calorie energy drinks are known to cause a sugar-rush, followed by a crash within an hour of consumption, Eagle Energy vaporizers are sugar and calorie-free as well as gastro-friendly. Which means a healthier way to get an energy boost, without the crash or stomach ache."

Caffeine vaporizers are an emerging trend in the energy sector with noteworthy market potential. Caffeine is a $100+ Billion industry and the global energy drink market is expected to reach over $68 Billion by 2023.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only inhalable energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, China, Israel, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

