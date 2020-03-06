Caffeine Market Insights 2017-2027 by Product (Synthetic, Natural) and Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Flavor & Fragrance, Others)

DUBLIN, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Caffeine Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caffeine market was valued at US$ 231.1 Mn in the year 2018 and expected to reach US$ 349.2 Mn by the year 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for Drinks and Beverages boosts the Global Caffeine Market,



Increasing caffeine consumption in the form of beverages, drinks, medicines, and other food products are one of the prime factors that uplift the market growth. Other than food & pharmaceutical products caffeine is significantly used to cure cancer including colon, liver, and colorectal cancers. Henceforth, the increasing usage of caffeine in various products is sputtering its production worldwide.



Caffeine is usually extracted from coffee beans as the plantation of coffee is largest compared to other sources of natural caffeine. As per Foreign Agriculture Services, the global coffee production for the 2019-20 season was 174.6 Mn bags (each bag weighs 60 kg). Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia are the largest coffee-producing countries that contribute around 60% of the total world coffee produced.



Top Manufacturers in the global caffeine market majorly belong to South Asia, Middle East, Latin America, and a few from Europe. This is mainly attributed to the large production sites available in these regions. In addition, manufacturers adopt a strategic pricing strategy to attract a huge mass of customers.



Industrial Developments

On August 14, 2019 , Atomo Coffee Inc. announced to secure US$ 2.6 Mn for developing the world's first molecular coffee that is prepared without using beans. The company targets to stop the deforestation by reverse-engineering the coffee beans.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the caffeine market projected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

North America and Europe dominated the global caffeine market in the year 2018. The significant revenue share of regions is majorly attributed to the rising consumption of caffeine along with hectic lifestyle and heavy workload.

Latin & Central America, Middle East & Africa, and South Asia are the prime producers of coffee plants owing to favorable climate conditions and extensive farming lands.

, & , and are the prime producers of coffee plants owing to favorable climate conditions and extensive farming lands. Food & beverage analyzed to grow at an alarming rate during the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy drinks and rising penetration of soft drink manufacturers in energy drinks and other ready to drink beverages.

Synthetic caffeine is expected to gain preference in the near future because of the increasing dependence of people on instant energy foods.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Caffeine Market

2.2. Global Caffeine Market, by Product Type, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Caffeine Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Caffeine Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Mn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Caffeine Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Mn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Caffeine Market, by Product Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Synthetic Caffeine

4.3. Natural Caffeine



5. Global Caffeine Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Food & Beverage

5.3. Pharmaceutical

5.4. Flavor & Fragrance

5.5. Others



6. North America Caffeine Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



7. Europe Caffeine Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Asia Pacific Caffeine Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Rest of the World Caffeine Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. BASF SE

10.2. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited

10.3. Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.4. Aarti Healthcare Ltd.

10.5. Jilin Shulan Synthetic Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.6. Kudos Chemie Limited

10.7. Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

10.8. Tianjin Zhong'an Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

10.9. Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

10.10. Bakul Group



