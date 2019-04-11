CAGC NC Highway-Heavy/Government Relations Director to Retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) announces the retirement of Berry Jenkins, who served as CAGC's North Carolina Highway-Heavy/Government Relations Director for 22 years.

Among Berry's many accomplishments include helping secure billions of dollars in infrastructure funding as well as improving and maintaining the interactive relationships with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NC DOT) on multiple levels with policies and processes that impact the construction industry. His excellent work over the years with the NC DOT is looked upon nationally as having one of the best markets and business climates for construction in the nation. Berry's leadership earned him the 2015 CAGC Build with the Best Pinnacle Award.

CAGC Board Chair Ron Brown said, "Berry Jenkins is a well-respected person, both professionally and personally, who has set an example for us all to follow. We congratulate Berry on his upcoming retirement and especially thank him for all he has done for Carolinas AGC and the construction industry through the years."

"After coming to CAGC in July 1997 from NC DOT, Berry has done incredible work to help the industry as well as the state of North Carolina. While we'll miss Berry and his outstanding NC DOT and legislative work, we're delighted to announce that Victor Barbour, also formerly of NC DOT, will succeed him. Victor will no doubt hit the ground running and be a great successor," said CAGC President and CEO Dave Simpson.

Victor retired from NC DOT in 2014 with 30 years' experience in the design and construction of transportation projects as the department's Transportation Program Management Unit Head. He was instrumental in the development of North Carolina's Design-Build program from its inception in the 1990's until the time of his retirement which included the development of Design-Build Policy and Procedures, scopes, identification of Design-Build projects, Alternative Technical Concepts, and variations of Design-Build such as Design-Build-Finance and Public Private Partnerships. He then served as Office Manager/Pursuits Manager for Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers.

"I have had the privilege to work with Berry while we were with NC DOT and in his role with Carolinas AGC. I consider Berry a great friend and mentor who helped me tremendously during my career. I have tremendous shoes to fill!" said Victor. His relationship with Berry will surely bring a smooth transition for CAGC members and staff.

Berry also had some great things to say about Victor: "I was very pleased when I found out Victor Barbour had agreed to come with Carolinas AGC as my successor. Having worked with Victor both as a NC DOT leader and in the private sector, I have seen Victor demonstrate the attributes that I believe our members desire. He knows the value of personal relationships in our industry, is a good listener and problem solver, and will interact well with public officials, industry partners and members."

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development.

