CAGC Summit Attracts Governors, Senator, House Speaker and Other Top Leaders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, N.C. Speaker of the House Tim Moore, NCDOT and SCDOT leaders, and top economists from both Carolinas joined Carolinas AGC (CAGC) for its annual Summer Summit on July 31. This year's Summer Summit, the first ever to be held virtually, was a huge success among its 600+ participants (commercial contractors, construction suppliers, and service companies) and heavy lineup of speakers. The lineup of CAGC Summer Summit speakers included:

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

United States Senator Lindsey Graham

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore

North Carolina Economist Dr. Mike Walden

South Carolina Economist Dr. Joey Von Nessen

South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall

South Carolina Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Leland Colvin

North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette

North Carolina Department of Transportation COO Bobby Lewis

Additionally, Summit participants were given updates regarding building, utility, and highway construction going on throughout both Carolinas, new measures regarding safety and inclusion on the jobsite, and insight into the near future concerning COVID-19.

"What a fantastic opportunity during a difficult time," said CAGC Board Chair Casey Schwager, with Sloan Construction Company. "Carolinas AGC was able to bring in some extremely relevant speakers for our 2020 Virtual Summer Summit! What an honor to be able to speak with United States Senator Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. It was very exciting to get their perspectives on the current economy, legislative issues, and the future state of COVID–19 and recovery in the Carolinas."

Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO, commended the many CAGC members who participated in the Summit, adding that a number of them had key leaders of their companies listening in to the virtual meeting in their board rooms. "Our 2020 Virtual Summer Summit underscores our mission at CAGC – to be the trusted voice of construction in the Carolinas," Simpson said.

CAGC is grateful to the Summer Summit sponsors:

Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP (Presenting Sponsor)

McGriff Insurance Services (Presenting Sponsor)

Bradley (Presenting Sponsor)

Autodesk Construction Cloud

Merit EHS

AvidXchange

Randy Marion Automotive

ConstructConnect

