CAGE Bio Initiates Phase 2 Study for Treatment of Rosacea

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAGE Bio Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for infection, inflammation and immunology, announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea.

The 12-week randomized double-blind vehicle-controlled trial is testing CAGE Bio's novel ionic-liquid based product CGB-400 Topical Gel. Patients diagnosed with moderate to severe rosacea with inflammatory lesions on their face will be enrolled in the study at four sites in the US and randomized to an active or vehicle arm.

"Getting our IND cleared by the FDA and initiating the Phase 2 trial is a major step in our path to bringing this novel product to patients," said Nitin Joshi, co-founder and chief executive officer, CAGE Bio. "We are excited to advance our lead program, CGB-400, while continuing to advance a strong pipeline in dermatology. If approved, CGB-400 will be an easy-to-use topical option to treat inflammatory lesions of rosacea with extended remission."

Dr. Justin Ko, director and chief of medical dermatology at Stanford Health Care, said, "A topical treatment with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial action has great potential in treating papules and pustules of rosacea and addressing underlying pathophysiologic mechanisms of this disease." Dr. Ko is also on CAGE Bio's scientific advisory board.

Rosacea is a common but poorly understood chronic relapsing inflammatory skin disease of the facial skin affecting an estimated more than 16 million Americans. Rosacea has a significant psychosocial impact, especially impacting younger people. The National Rosacea Society reports that nearly 90 percent of rosacea patients say this condition has lowered their self-confidence and self-esteem, and 41 percent report it has caused them to avoid public contact or cancel social engagements.

"In an earlier study CAGE Bio's CGB-400 was well tolerated and showed an approximate 80 percent reduction in inflammatory lesion count," Joshi said. "We believe CGB-400 will prove to be significantly more effective in treating rosacea than other products available today."

CAGE Bio's ionic liquid technology was invented by Professor Samir Mitragotri and his team while he was at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Mitragotri is Hiller professor of Bioengineering and Hansjorg Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering at John A. Paulson School of Engineering & Applied Sciences at Harvard University and Wyss Institute.

About CAGE Bio

CAGE Bio Inc., based in San Carlos, Calif., and Fort Worth, TX, is a privately-held clinical stage company exploiting its proprietary deep eutectic ionic liquid platform to develop novel products for infection, inflammation and immunology. It is led by a strong team with deep domain expertise and prior track record of successful product development and value creation. For more information visit www.cagebio.com.

Media Contact:

Perry D. Chlan

781-795-5558

Investor Contact:

Nitin Joshi

650-996-1845

SOURCE CAGE Bio Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cagebio.com

