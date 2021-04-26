Cahill Announces Election of Joydeep Choudhuri as Partner in its London Office

"We are pleased to welcome Joydeep Choudhuri to our partnership," said William M. Hartnett, Cahill's Executive Committee Chairman. "Joydeep brings expertise in leveraged finance lending, representing commercial and investment banks, institutional investors and direct lenders, and is a tremendous addition to the team Jonathan Brownson has assembled in London. With Joydeep, Cahill's English law practice group has four outstanding London-based lending partners supported by a large group of outstanding senior and junior associates. Alongside our London high yield practice, helmed by Anthony Tama and Jake Keaveny, Cahill's leveraged finance team in London handles the most complex financing transactions executed in the UK and on the European continent and seamlessly complements our #1 high yield and #1 leveraged lending practices in New York."