CAI Announces New Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Martin assumed the role as President of CAI on 1 November 2020 and will succeed Bob Chew as CEO on 1 January 2022. Reporting to Mike Martin as of 1 January 2021 are:

Rich Tree – Chief Operating Officer

Alice Redmond – Chief Strategy Officer

Phil Pursifull – Chief Financial Officer

Jackie Karceski – Chief Technology Officer

Tim Howard – Chief Human Resources Officer

Robert Chew, CEO:

"CAI has delivered on our promise to meet a higher standard for our clients the past 25 years. This year clients have called on us to help them respond to the most urgent global health crisis in the past 100 years. I am proud of the work our team is doing and am as confident as ever that under Mike's leadership CAI will continue thrive and earn each client's trust every day.

Our team will be driving more value for our clients by focusing on:

Delivering projects faster, with higher quality, and reduced costs while solving problems for our clients.

Strategic focus for growth in new geographies and service / product offerings to meet the future needs of the industries we serve.

World-class accounting for accuracy and integrity.

Digital transformation to enhance the value of our people and teams.

Hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent to provide the high performing teams and technical experts our clients need."

Mike Martin, President:

"I am excited about leading CAI and look forward to working with the leadership team to drive our business in areas critical to our mission while serving our global clients. We are investing heavily in IT systems and applications to drive efficiency throughout our organization and expand our technology enabled services. Likewise, we continue our geographic expansion to better serve our global clients, delivering operational readiness and operational excellence solutions all around the world."

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 600 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

CONTACT:

David Shenberger

+1 317-721-9847

[email protected]

SOURCE CAI

