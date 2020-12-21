CAIPHI's COVID-19/Influenza Onsite Rapid Testing and Results for LTCs Expedites Protection for Staff, Residents, and Visitors

CHARLESTON,S.C., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIPHI, Inc., the leading developer of SaaS solutions for healthcare providers to manage emergency preparedness (EP) and HIPAA safeguard risks, announces the launch of CAIPHI EP Testing, LLC to provide onsite COVID-19/Influenza testing, evaluation, and reporting services in long-term care (LTC) independent and assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities to help them prevent and control infection outbreaks.

"During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in the US, more than 40% of all US COVID-19 related deaths are from senior living facilities. We used our expertise in emergency response to fight the pandemic where it is most dangerous," said Ed Jones, CAIPHI's CEO. "Our mobile testing team schedules testing at the LTC's convenience, and within minutes, provides results to LTC management."

To develop the program, CAIPHI EP Testing partnered with North Carolina-based BeSure to secure allotments of the new Quidel rapid COVID-19/Influenza A and B combination tests, which provide accurate results in 15-30 minutes. CAIPHI EP Testing's service includes trained and licensed certified medical assistants (CMAs), testing equipment, and PPE, and conducts testing and provides reports in compliance with federal and state testing and reporting protocols. For example, federal rules require testing of all LTC staff twice per week when the local positivity rate is above 10 percent.

CAIPHI EP Testing eliminates the need for communities or facilities to ship test samples to an offsite lab, which often takes 3 to 4 days to produce results. Rapid results onsite enable facilities to act quickly to prevent infection spread, improve availability of staff, given that they no longer have to stay at home while waiting days on results, and permit families to visit residents safely when government restrictions allow.

Earlier this month, GenCare Lifestyle, comprising six senior living communities in the Seattle-Puget Sound area, became the first client in the US to implement CAIPHI EP Testing's services for each of its facilities.

"This service is critical to GenCare Lifestyle and every other organization in the long-term care industry," said Leon Grundstein, Founder and CEO of GenCare. "By eliminating the burden of managing the testing, our staff is able to focus on its number one priority – taking care of the health and well-being of our residents."

There is no cost to LTCs for CAIPHI EP Testing's services as reimbursement is from private health insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

For LTCs subject to Medicare annual certification of Conditions of Participation (CoP) for compliance with the Emergency Preparedness (EP) Rule, CAIPHI offers its EP data and document management tool to LTCs on favorable terms for the first year to not only demonstrate compliance with the EP CoP, but also the testing and reporting CoP specified in the September 2, 2020, Interim Final Rule pertaining to LTC testing and reporting.

CAIPHI is a SaaS development company that helps 17 categories of healthcare providers mitigate cybersecurity and emergency risks with platforms providing real-time access by each workforce member to appropriate policies and procedures on a secure single-cloud site 365/24/7 on any device. Visit www.caiphi.com to learn more about CAIPHI EP Testing and CAIPHI cybersecurity and emergency preparedness platforms.

