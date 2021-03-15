CAIR, CAIR-Georgia Renew Call for Expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Over Islamophobic, Racist Comment Targeting Muslim Woman

ATLANTA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations and its Georgia chapter (CAIR-Georgia) today renewed a call for far-right extremist Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's expulsion from Congress based on a newly-revealed video showing her making a racist and Islamophobic remark targeting a Muslim woman.

In the video, she shows a Muslim patron wearing an Islamic headscarf, or hijab, outside a local library and states, "I want to show you something. See that right there? Our library is full of that."

Video: CAIR Renews Call for Expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

https://youtu.be/uk4SoCPuUk4

SEE FULL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnlBv1C60vo

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Muslims Accessing Public Library

https://hillreporter.com/watch-marjorie-taylor-greene-complains-about-muslims-accessing-public-library-95383

In a statement, CAIR-Georgia Executive Director Abdullah Jaber said:

"Such racist and Islamophobic conduct should not be tolerated by a member of Congress who must represent a diverse population made up of citizens of all faiths and backgrounds. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's racist, Islamophobic and extremist views render her incapable of fulfilling her role as a member of Congress."

"Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments are not surprising given her documented history of bigotry and extremism. Congress should immediately take the necessary steps to expel her. Her racist and Islamophobic comments have no place in our most important institution of government, which should work to represent a diverse society," said Huzaifa Shahbaz, CAIR's national research and advocacy coordinator.

Earlier this year, CAIR called for her expulsion over violent and threatening remarks she reportedly made online over a multi-year period.

WATCH: Why CAIR Called for Marjorie Taylor Greene's Expulsion From Congress

https://youtu.be/bEjR1Qu9Jgg

SEE: CAIR, CAIR-Georgia Call for Expulsion of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress Over Violent, Threatening Remarks

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-georgia-calls-for-expulsion-of-rep-marjorie-greene-taylor-from-congress-over-violent-threatening-remarks/

BACKGROUNDER:

A CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Taylor's Facebook revealed that she repeatedly expressed support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019. Taylor also has a track record of endorsing QAnon conspiracy theories and making anti-Semitic and Islamophobic statements.

In a Facebook post from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Moreover, she liked comments about executing FBI agents, who in her perspective, were part of the "deep state" working against Trump.

The national office of CAIR is calling on all Americans to contact their U.S. House Representative to urge them to support Congressman Jimmy Gomez's announced resolution to expel Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from the U.S. House of Representatives.

SEE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Indicated Support for Executing Prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 Before Running for Congress

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/26/politics/marjorie-taylor-greene-democrats-violence/index.html

House Republican Leaders Condemn GOP Candidate Who Made Racist Videos

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/17/house-republicans-condemn-gop-candidate-racist-videos-325579

In June 2019, CAIR-Georgia strongly condemned the anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic remarks made by then congressional candidate Marjorie Greene and called on her to issue a public apology.

Greene has suggested that Muslims do not belong in government; thinks black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party"; and called George Soros a Nazi. In reference to the 2018 midterms, she stated that it was part of "an Islamic invasion of our government" and that "anyone that is a Muslim that believes in Sharia law does not belong in our government."

In 2018, Greene also agreed with a Facebook commenter who claimed that 9/11 "was done by our gov[ernment]" and that "none of the school shootings were real or done by the ones who were supposedly arrested for them." She also stated that the Parkland school shooting was actually "a deep state warning to the pocket puppets in the house and senate" and that Sandy Hook was a "STAGGED [sic] SHOOTING."

SEE: CAIR-Georgia Strongly Condemns Anti-Black, Anti-Semitic, Islamophobic Remarks by GOP Candidate Marjorie Greene

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-georgia-strongly-condemns-anti-black-anti-semitic-islamophobic-remarks-by-gop-candidate-marjorie-greene/

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR- Georgia Executive Director Abdullah Jaber, 678-631-9697, [email protected]; CAIR-Georgia Legal and Policy Director Murtaza Khwaja, 404-432-8847, [email protected]; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

