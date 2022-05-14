CAIR, CAIR-NY Condemn Buffalo Mass Shooting by White Supremacist, Urge Accountability for Those Who Promote Bigotry

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the apparently racially-motivated mass killing at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., allegedly carried out by an avowed white supremacist gunman.

SEE: Buffalo mass shooter cited racist 'Great Replacement' conspiracy theory in 106-page manifesto: report

Media reports indicate that the alleged shooter live-streamed the attack on Twitch and posted an online manifesto in which he describes himself as a white supremacist. The manifesto said he was motivated by the "great replacement" conspiracy theory often repeated on right-wing outlets that white people are being replaced by other races.

The alleged gunman also reportedly drew inspiration from the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque massacres.

SEE: Gunman kills 10 at New York store while livestreaming on Twitch

CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said:

"We condemn this horrific white supremacist attack on Buffalo's Black community. CAIR-NY sends its condolences to the families of those murdered and directly impacted by this tragedy. May our Creator give them strength to bear this loss and provide a speedy recovery to those injured. The shooter's apparent racist motivation is another reminder of the threat white supremacy poses to our country and communities of color. Our government must prioritize efforts to combat violent bigotry."

In a statement, CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said:

"We condemn both the white supremacist terrorist attack targeting Black men and women in Buffalo today and the racist rhetoric that has sparked such violence again and again.

"The constant repetition of white supremacist conspiracy theories on social media and even mainstream media outlets has led to horrific violence in places as distant as Christchurch, El Paso, Oslo, and Charleston. Those who promote racism, white supremacy, antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bigotry must be held accountable for the violence they inspire.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of everyone killed today in Buffalo, and we pray God grants justice to them in this life and the next."

Mitchell added that CAIR has often spoken out against those who promote the "great replacement" and other racist conspiracy theories.

SEE: CAIR Renews Call for Firing of Fox Host Tucker Carlson After His Promotion of White Supremacist 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy Theory

CONTACT: Afaf Nasher, Esq. Executive Director, CAIR-NY, 917-669-4006, [email protected]; Ahmed Mohamed, CAIR-NY Legal Director, 646-481-2103, [email protected]; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)