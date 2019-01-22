CAIR Calls on Trump to Drop Consideration of 'Islamophobe' Herman Cain for Position on Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on President Trump to drop consideration of Herman Cain for a Federal Reserve governorship due to past Islamophobic, anti-Muslim remarks.

Cain reportedly met with President Trump on Wednesday at the White House to discuss a position on the board of the central bank.

In 2011, during his campaign for president, then-candidate Cain stated that he would not appoint a Muslim to his cabinet or as a federal judge if elected. That same year, Cain also said that communities have the right to ban the construction of mosques. CAIR condemned both statements as "unconstitutional and un-American."

"Someone who has called for the banning of houses of worship and for discrimination against a religious minority in appointments to public office should not be elevated to the most powerful financial institution in the nation," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw. "It's very simple: if you can't represent all Americans you shouldn't represent any of them."

The Washington-based Muslim civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR has repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic, white supremacist and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

