CAIR Chapters in NY, NJ, Ohio, FL, MN, OK, Texas, CA to Join in Release of Report Showing How Anonymous Donors Use Mainstream Philanthropic Groups to Funnel Millions to Anti-Muslim Hate Groups

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 6, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will release a one-of-its-kind report detailing a list of philanthropic foundations, many of them mainstream, that were used by anonymous special interest donors to funnel almost $125 million between 2014 and 2016 to anti-Muslim hate groups.

CAIR's report, "Hijacked by Hate: American Philanthropy and the Islamophobia Network," documents how more than 1,000 foundations funneled almost $125 million to 39 anti-Muslim hate groups during that period, which saw a marked increase in anti-Muslim hate violence and discrimination. Building upon years of previous research by CAIR and others on the funding capacity of anti-Muslim special interest groups, "Hijacked by Hate" provides the most detailed information to date on the way charities and foundations are being used by anonymous donors to funnel money to hate groups.

The money was used to support anti-Muslim legislation and policies, conduct anti-Muslim lobbying, distribute false and defamatory information to mainstream media and on social media, and run public campaigns promoting conspiracy theories tied to issues such as mosque construction.

WHAT: CAIR News Conference to Release, 'Hijacked by Hate: American Philanthropy and the Islamophobia Network'

WHEN: Monday, May 6, 10 a.m. ET

WHERE: CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, SE, Washington, DC, 20003

CONTACT: CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Dr. Abbas Barzegar, 202-742-6413, abarzegar@cair.com ; Research and Advocacy Manager Zainab Arain, 202-742-6410, zarain@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com ; CAIR Strategic Communications Manager Arsalan Bukhari, 206-931-3655, abukhari@cair.com

The release of "Hijacked by Hate" follows the recent findings of ISPU's 2019 American Muslim Poll, which measures American Muslim attitudes towards politics, religion, and public life as compared to other faith groups. This year, ISPU reported that its Islamophobia Index, which measures the level of public endorsement of negative stereotypes associated with Muslims in America, inched up from 24 in 2018 to 28 in 2019. It also found that Islamophobia is driven more by political affiliation than religious identity and that Hispanics and Jews have more favorable views towards Muslims than other groups.

"The robust tradition of American philanthropy helps support a vibrant democracy," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "Islamophobia has now embedded itself in mainstream philanthropic institutions and threatens American democracy."

"These anti-Muslim groups have more than a billion dollars in collective revenue that is used to advance an anti-Muslim agenda," said CAIR National Research and Advocacy Manager Zainab Arain. "They lobby legislatures to pass anti-Muslim laws and policies, interfere in and falsify school curriculum, and promote prejudicial and biased media content."

Other issues covered in the report include the placement of Islamophobes in national policy-making positions and the nationwide campaign to introduce anti-Islam bills in state legislatures.

CAIR National Research and Advocacy Director Dr. Abbas Barzegar said: "Anti-Muslim bigotry is now part of our mainstream public life. Not because average Americans are Islamophobic, but because special interest groups have abused tax-free charities, foundations and non-profit laws to further their hate-filled agenda."

He noted that one outcome of the funding and promotion of anti-Muslim hate and conspiracy theories has been the measurable increase in anti-Muslim hate violence and discrimination.

CAIR recently urged mosques and other Islamic institutions to take measures outlined in its "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety" booklet.

