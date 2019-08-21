CAIR Condemns Trump's Anti-Semitic 'Disloyal' Slurs Targeting American Jewish Community

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned Trump's doubling-down on his recent anti-Semitic slurs targeting the American Jewish community as "disloyal" if they vote for the opposing political party.

Earlier today, Trump said Jews who vote for Democrats are "very, very disloyal to Israel," invoking a "dual loyalty" trope widely viewed as anti-Semitic. On Tuesday, Trump said that "any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat" shows "either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty."

Video: Trump Doubles Down on Anti-Semitic Slur Targeting American Jewish Community https://youtu.be/-w0kXoh7VzY

"Trump's anti-Semitism and Islamophobia go hand in hand with his white supremacist and anti-immigrant agenda," said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper. "We condemn Trump's anti-Semitic slurs accusing American Jews of 'disloyalty' to a foreign nation if they exercise their constitutionally-guaranteed right to support his political opponents."

Hooper noted that CAIR and the American Muslim community have in the past expressed solidarity with Jewish, Christian, Native American, Hispanic, African-American, migrant, and Sikh communities in New Mexico, Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Alabama, Massachusetts, South Dakota, Ohio, Texas, and many other states following acts of hate, threats, violence, vandalism, arson, or bombings.

The Washington-based civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

